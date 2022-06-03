Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/03 09:24:29 am EDT
147.39 USD   -2.53%
09:17aWall Street set to fall after Musk's warning, strong jobs data
RE
09:14aAPPLE INC : Morgan Stanley reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09:12aAPPLE : WWDC22 Swift Student Challenge winners help communities through coding
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

APPLE INC : Morgan Stanley reaffirms its Buy rating

06/03/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Morgan Stanley is positive on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about APPLE INC.
09:17aWall Street set to fall after Musk's warning, strong jobs data
RE
09:14aAPPLE INC : Morgan Stanley reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09:12aAPPLE : WWDC22 Swift Student Challenge winners help communities through coding
PU
08:15aApple Could Snag NFL Sunday Ticket Package From DirecTV, Says Wedbush; Shares Down Pre-..
MT
06:56aApple Reportedly Tweaks Working Hours for Retail Staffers
MT
02:18aAPPLE INC : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
01:49aChina’s Economic Slowdown to Weigh on Global Smartphone Market in 2022, IDC Says
MT
06/02Apple to improve working hours for retail staff - Bloomberg News
RE
06/02Apple to improve working hours for retail staff - Bloomberg News
RE
06/02Apple To Improve Working Hours For Retail Staff After Union Push - Bloomberg News
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 394 B - -
Net income 2022 99 915 M - -
Net cash 2022 63 669 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 0,60%
Capitalization 2 447 B 2 447 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,05x
EV / Sales 2023 5,66x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 151,21 $
Average target price 188,07 $
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-16.25%2 447 361
XIAOMI CORPORATION-36.72%37 976
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-49.11%12 313
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-36.12%12 065
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-27.21%1 006
DZS INC.18.87%532