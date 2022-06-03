Log in
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Apple Inc.
News
Summary
AAPL
US0378331005
APPLE INC.
(AAPL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
06/03 09:24:29 am EDT
147.39
USD
-2.53%
09:17a
Wall Street set to fall after Musk's warning, strong jobs data
RE
09:14a
APPLE INC
: Morgan Stanley reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09:12a
APPLE
: WWDC22 Swift Student Challenge winners help communities through coding
PU
APPLE INC : Morgan Stanley reaffirms its Buy rating
06/03/2022 | 09:14am EDT
06/03/2022 | 09:14am EDT
Morgan Stanley is positive on the stock with a Buy rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about APPLE INC.
09:17a
09:14a
09:12a
08:15a
Apple Could Snag NFL Sunday Ticket Package From DirecTV, Says Wedbush; Shares Down Pre-..
MT
06:56a
Apple Reportedly Tweaks Working Hours for Retail Staffers
MT
02:18a
APPLE INC
: Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
01:49a
China’s Economic Slowdown to Weigh on Global Smartphone Market in 2022, IDC Says
MT
06/02
06/02
06/02
Apple To Improve Working Hours For Retail Staff After Union Push - Bloomberg News
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
09:14a
02:18a
05/26
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
394 B
-
-
Net income 2022
99 915 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
63 669 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
24,6x
Yield 2022
0,60%
Capitalization
2 447 B
2 447 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
6,05x
EV / Sales 2023
5,66x
Nbr of Employees
154 000
Free-Float
99,9%
More Financials
Chart APPLE INC.
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
44
Last Close Price
151,21 $
Average target price
188,07 $
Spread / Average Target
24,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson
Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch
Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams
Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.
-16.25%
2 447 361
XIAOMI CORPORATION
-36.72%
37 976
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
-49.11%
12 313
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
-36.12%
12 065
FIH MOBILE LIMITED
-27.21%
1 006
DZS INC.
18.87%
532
More Results
