    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/07 01:55:31 pm
125.055 USD   -0.66%
01:44pApple inc says introducing quick note
01:37pApple inc says extending spatial audio to tv os and mac os
01:37pApple inc says with ios 15, airpods can be located with findmy app
APPLE INC SAYS APPLE WALLET CONTINUE TO ADD KEYS TO THE WALLET

06/07/2021 | 01:28pm EDT
APPLE INC SAYS APPLE WALLET CONTINUE TO ADD KEYS TO THE WALLET


© Reuters 2021
01:44pApple inc says introducing quick note
01:37pApple inc says extending spatial audio to tv os and mac os
01:37pApple inc says with ios 15, airpods can be located with findmy app
01:35pShares Slip in Midday Trading With DJIA, S&P in Red; Nasdaq Holds Slight Gain
01:30pApple inc says working with u.s. transportation security administration to ac..
01:28pApple inc says apple wallet to including identity cards
01:28pApple inc says apple wallet continue to add keys to the wallet
01:27pAPPLE  : Ahead of Apple's developer conference, Facebook says it won't charge cr..
01:24pApple inc says bringing apple music into memories
01:18pApple will enable storage of IDs like drivers licenses on iPhones
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 354 B - -
Net income 2021 86 573 M - -
Net cash 2021 21 276 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 2 101 B 2 101 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,87x
EV / Sales 2022 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 156,49 $
Last Close Price 125,89 $
Spread / Highest target 47,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.-5.12%2 100 806
XIAOMI CORPORATION-10.99%95 496
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.16%20 014
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-12.15%16 933
FIH MOBILE LIMITED26.32%1 251
DORO AB (PUBL)20.99%164