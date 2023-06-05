Advanced search
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:31:42 2023-06-05 pm EDT
182.17 USD   +0.67%
02:29pU.S. stocks mixed as traders eye potential pause in rate hikes
RE
02:27pApple inc says apple vision pro will rely solely on eyes, voice…
RE
02:27pApple Developer Event: Tim Cook Introduces Apple VisionPro Virtual Reality Headset
MT
APPLE INC SHOWS VIDEO OF AUGMENTED REALITY HEADSET…

06/05/2023 | 02:22pm EDT
APPLE INC SHOWS VIDEO OF AUGMENTED REALITY HEADSET


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 385 B - -
Net income 2023 94 370 M - -
Net cash 2023 53 363 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,2x
Yield 2023 0,53%
Capitalization 2 846 B 2 846 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,26x
EV / Sales 2024 6,75x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 180,95 $
Average target price 180,48 $
Spread / Average Target -0,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.39.27%2 846 109
XIAOMI CORPORATION-1.83%34 299
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.60.97%14 532
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-1.58%9 082
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-5.95%798
RTX A/S-10.02%125
