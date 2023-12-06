APPLE INC : UBS remains Neutral
December 06, 2023 at 04:23 pm EST
Share
UBS analyst David Vogt maintains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price remains unchanged at USD 190.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 04:45:17 pm
|192.32 USD
|-0.57%
|192.26
|-0.03%
|10:23pm
|APPLE INC : UBS remains Neutral
|ZD
|09:00pm
|Apple to Reportedly Roll Out New iPads, MacBook Air Early Next Year
|MT
|APPLE INC : UBS remains Neutral
|ZD
|Apple to Reportedly Roll Out New iPads, MacBook Air Early Next Year
|MT
|Apple to Launch New iPads, MacBook Air in Early 2024
|MT
|Apple to launch new iPads, M3 MacBook Air to fight weak sales - Bloomberg News
|RE
|Apple Tells Component Suppliers to Source iPhone 16 Batteries From India
|MT
|Global markets live: Mastercard, Diageo, Nvidia, Airbnb, Exxon Mobil...
|EU Said to Spare Apple’s iMessage from Digital Markets Act Regulations
|MT
|Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Up Premarket; Robinhood Markets Poised to Rise, MongoDB to Fall
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Rise With More Jobs Data on Tap
|DJ
|APPLE IMESSAGE SET TO AVOID EU'S DIGITAL DOMINANCE CRACKDOWN- BL…
|RE
|Foxconn's November Revenue Jumps Nearly 18%
|MT
|Governments spying on Apple, Google users through push notifications -US senator
|RE
|Chennai flooded as heavy rains from cyclone Michaung batter south India
|RE
|China EV maker Nio to spin off its battery production unit -sources
|RE
|EMEA Morning Briefing : Market Weighs Rate Cuts in 2024, China Debt Worries
|DJ
|Apple told component suppliers to source iPhone 16 batteries from India- FT
|RE
|Taiwan boosts protection of key tech, but says won't affect chipmakers' business
|RE
|US retail lobbyists retract key claim on 'organized' retail crime
|RE
|Wall St. mixed after data shows job openings drop
|RE
|What's ahead for the 'Magnificent 7' stocks?
|RE
|Trading mixed after job openings hint at cooling economy
|RE
|Apple Cautions India Against Implementing Universal Charger Rules Over Local Production Target
|MT
|MORNING BID AMERICAS-Small caps pick up baton, China rating hit
|RE
|Apple warns India's EU-style charger rules will hit local production target
|RE
|IPhone-maker Foxconn lifts outlook for year-end
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+48.02%
|3008 B $
|+36.01%
|47 369 M $
|+45.02%
|12 976 M $
|-16.60%
|7 693 M $
|+162.02%
|3 136 M $
|-34.52%
|546 M $
|+351.61%
|363 M $
|-34.31%
|109 M $
|+0.97%
|92 M $
|-39.56%
|85 M $