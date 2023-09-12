APPLE - NEW APPLE WATCH SERIES 9 FEATURES A BIG EDGE TO EDGE, ALWAYS ON RETINA DISPLAY
APPLE - NEW APPLE WATCH SERIES 9 FeatureS A BIG EDGE TO EDGE, AL…
Today at 01:12 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01:29:42 2023-09-12 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|177.61 USD
|-0.98%
|-6.66%
|+36.28%
|07:23pm
|APPLE - STARTING THIS YEAR, ALL APPLE WATCH MANUFACTURING IS POW…
|RE
|07:23pm
|APPLE SAYS 100% RECYCLED COBALT IN THE BATTERY IN SERIES 9 WATCH…
|RE
APPLE - NEW APPLE WATCH SERIES 9 FEATURES A BIG EDGE TO EDGE, ALWAYS ON RETINA DISPLAY
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|177.58 USD
|-1.00%
|-6.73%
|2804 B $
|APPLE - STARTING THIS YEAR, ALL APPLE WATCH MANUFACTURING IS POW…
|RE
|APPLE SAYS 100% RECYCLED COBALT IN THE BATTERY IN SERIES 9 WATCH…
|RE
|Apple Vision Pro on Track for Shipment Early Next Year
|MT
|APPLE - NEW APPLE WATCH SERIES 9 FeatureS A BIG EDGE TO EDGE, AL…
|RE
|APPLE SAYS SERIES 9 WATCH HAS A NEW SECOND GENERATION ULTRA WIDE…
|RE
|US Department of Justice Reportedly Alleges Google Pays Over $10 Billion Annually to Retain Search Engine Dominance
|MT
|Apple kicks off iPhone 15 event with new cables, titanium cases and better cameras expected
|RE
|S&P 500, Nasdaq dip as oil prices fan inflation fears
|RE
|Watch as Morocco's quake interrupts a wedding
|RE
|Top Stories at Midday: Apple Event Launch Looms; DOJ, Google Square Off in Antitrust Suit; Oracle Guidance Disappoints; Oil Climbs on Global Demand Outlook
|MT
|TSX up 50 Points at Midday With Energy The Biggest Gainer
|MT
|Aferian firms selected to power Thurcom video services in Switzerland
|AN
|Wedding party saved Moroccan villagers from deadly quake
|RE
|Wix.com Rolls Out Tap to Pay on Android With Stripe
|MT
|Wall St on course to open lower as investors await key inflation data
|RE
|Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Canopy Growth Poised to Fall, Aurora Cannabis to Rise
|MT
|European Midday Briefing: European Stocks, U.S. Futures Dragged Down by Oracle
|DJ
|North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Dip Ahead of Apple Event as Inflation Data Looms
|DJ
|MORNING BID AMERICAS-Risk and rates moving in tandem
|RE
|Apple's iPhone 15 launch clouded by China problems
|RE
|US takes on Google in much-anticipated antitrust trial
|RE
|GlobalFoundries opens $4 billion Singapore fabrication plant
|RE
|U.S. stocks end higher as Tesla soars on AI optimism
|RE
|Tech Up as Risk Appetite Rebounds -- Tech Roundup
|DJ
|Sector Update: Tech Stocks Higher Late Afternoon
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+36.17%
|2804 B $
|+8.59%
|37 359 M $
|+72.12%
|14 995 M $
|-13.47%
|7 777 M $
|+60.67%
|1 731 M $
|-19.05%
|687 M $
|+429.03%
|416 M $
|+0.54%
|340 M $
|-26.99%
|103 M $
|+1.94%
|93 M $