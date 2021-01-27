Log in
>
Equities
>
Nasdaq
>
Apple Inc.
AAPL
APPLE INC.
(AAPL)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
01/27 04:00:00 pm
142.06
USD
-0.77%
04:37p
BAIDU
: gets California nod for testing empty self-driving cars
RE
04:33p
Apple tops Wall Street expectations on record iPhone revenue, China sales surge
RE
04:32p
APPLE INC.
: Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
APPLE'S COOK SAYS IPHONE UPGRADES SET AN ALL-TIME RECORD IN CHINA - Interview
01/27/2021 | 04:30pm EST
APPLE'S COOK SAYS IPHONE UPGRADES SET AN ALL-TIME RECORD IN CHINA - INTERVIEW
© Reuters 2021
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
319 B
-
-
Net income 2021
67 581 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
90 236 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
35,6x
Yield 2021
0,59%
Capitalization
2 408 B
2 408 B
-
EV / Sales 2021
7,27x
EV / Sales 2022
6,86x
Nbr of Employees
147 000
Free-Float
98,9%
More Financials
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
44
Average target price
134,70 $
Last Close Price
143,16 $
Spread / Highest target
22,2%
Spread / Average Target
-5,91%
Spread / Lowest Target
-44,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Timothy Donald Cook
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson
Independent Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams
Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch
Vice President-Technology
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.
7.71%
2 408 418
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
10.37%
527 404
XIAOMI CORPORATION
-7.98%
98 689
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
18.00%
22 499
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
-6.48%
1 012
FOCUSRITE PLC
-1.40%
843
More Results
