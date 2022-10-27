Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Apple Inc.
News
Summary
AAPL
US0378331005
APPLE INC.
(AAPL)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
05:32 2022-10-27 pm EDT
142.18
USD
-4.80%
05:28p
INSTANT VIEW-Weak Amazon outlook another blow to tech-type growth shares
RE
05:28p
Apple cfo says total company revenue will decelerate in december…
RE
05:26p
TOP NEWS: Apple reports record-breaking year despite challenges
AI
APPLE SAYS GROSS MARGIN OF 43.3% WAS SEPTEMBER RECORD…
10/27/2022 | 05:19pm EDT
APPLE SAYS GROSS MARGIN OF 43.3% WAS SEPTEMBER RECORD
© Reuters 2022
All news about APPLE INC.
05:28p
INSTANT VIEW-Weak Amazon outlook another blow to tech-type growth shares
RE
05:28p
Apple cfo says total company revenue will decelerate in december…
RE
05:26p
TOP NEWS: Apple reports record-breaking year despite challenges
AI
05:24p
Apple exec says digital advertising and gaming are areas where c…
RE
05:23p
Apple's revenue and profit edge up despite slowing economy
AQ
05:19p
Apple says gross margin of 43.3% was september record…
RE
05:13p
Technology Shares Fall Amid Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:06p
Apple reports more than 900 million subscribers to its services…
RE
04:44p
Apple Q4 Earnings, Revenue Rise Over Year-Ago Levels, Beating Wall Street Expectations
MT
04:43p
Apple : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
10/25
APPLE INC : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
10/25
APPLE INC : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
10/24
APPLE INC : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
393 B
-
-
Net income 2022
99 611 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
56 568 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
24,5x
Yield 2022
0,61%
Capitalization
2 400 B
2 400 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
5,97x
EV / Sales 2023
5,64x
Nbr of Employees
154 000
Free-Float
99,9%
More Financials
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
44
Last Close Price
149,35 $
Average target price
181,18 $
Spread / Average Target
21,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson
Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch
Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams
Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.
-14.21%
2 400 167
XIAOMI CORPORATION
-51.64%
28 839
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
-63.74%
8 145
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
-59.62%
7 101
FIH MOBILE LIMITED
-47.79%
718
DZS INC.
-5.98%
425
More Results
