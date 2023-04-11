Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:15 2023-04-10 pm EDT
162.05 USD   +0.01%
12:18aApple status page shows apple pay & wallet outage resolved…
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Seen Higher Ahead of Key U.S. Data This Week
DJ
12:14aApple status page shows apple music outage resolved…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

APPLE STATUS PAGE SHOWS APPLE PAY & WALLET OUTAGE RESOLVED…

04/11/2023 | 12:18am EDT
APPLE STATUS PAGE SHOWS APPLE PAY & WALLET OUTAGE RESOLVED


All news about APPLE INC.
04/10Apple : BKC opens April 18 and Apple Saket opens April 20
PU
04/10Japanese shares surge on dovish BOJ comments, report Buffett plans to add investments
RE
04/10Apple says issues with Music app resolved, other services back up
RE
04/10Several Apple services down for some users - Downdetector
RE
04/10US House committee chair 'concerned' by Tesla deals in China
RE
04/10Marketmind: China focus turns back to the macro
RE
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 390 B - -
Net income 2023 94 328 M - -
Net cash 2023 63 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,1x
Yield 2023 0,59%
Capitalization 2 564 B 2 564 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,41x
EV / Sales 2024 5,92x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 162,03 $
Average target price 169,70 $
Spread / Average Target 4,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.26.73%2 563 630
XIAOMI CORPORATION10.42%38 442
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.40.85%15 155
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD10.54%10 705
DZS INC.-37.62%239
RTX A/S16.30%164
