Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Apple Inc.
News
Summary
AAPL
US0378331005
APPLE INC.
(AAPL)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
01:39 2022-08-17 pm EDT
174.54
USD
+0.87%
01:18p
Apple's iPhone 14 Release to Benefit From Pent Up Demand Amid 'Strong' Supply Position, Wedbush Says
MT
12:51p
Apple Targets Sept. 7 For iPhone 14 Launch In Flurry Of Devices - Bloomberg News
RE
12:51p
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
APPLE TARGETS SEPT. 7 FOR IPHONE 14 LAUNCH IN FLURRY OF DEVICES…
08/17/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
APPLE TARGETS SEPT. 7 FOR IPHONE 14 LAUNCH IN FLURRY OF DEVICES - BLOOMBERG NEWS
© Reuters 2022
All news about APPLE INC.
01:18p
Apple's iPhone 14 Release to Benefit From Pent Up Demand Amid 'Strong' Supply Position,..
MT
12:51p
Apple Targets Sept. 7 For iPhone 14 Launch In Flurry Of Devices - Bloomberg News
RE
11:43a
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: Lowe's, Target, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon...
10:55a
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
: Let's get into Warren Buffett's portfolio
10:16a
Apple Hospitality REIT Raises Monthly Distribution to $0.07 a Share From $0.05, Payable..
MT
09:44a
APPLE
: GarageBand drops new in-app Remix Sessions featuring Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN
PU
09:43a
Credit Suisse Analyst Assumes Coverage of Apple With Outperform Rating, Up From Neutral..
MT
09:25a
MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW
: August 17, 2022
07:50a
Apple Reportedly in Talks to Produce Apple Watches, MacBooks in Vietnam
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
09:43a
Credit Suisse Analyst Assumes Coverage of Apple With Outperform Rating, Up From Neutral..
MT
06:35a
Wedbush Lifts Apple's Price Target to $220 From $200 as iPhone 14 Demand Stays Strong A..
MT
02:10a
APPLE INC
: Raised to Buy by Credit Suisse
MD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
393 B
-
-
Net income 2022
99 563 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
56 181 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
28,4x
Yield 2022
0,52%
Capitalization
2 781 B
2 781 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
6,94x
EV / Sales 2023
6,56x
Nbr of Employees
154 000
Free-Float
99,9%
More Financials
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
45
Last Close Price
173,03 $
Average target price
179,85 $
Spread / Average Target
3,94%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson
Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch
Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams
Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.
-2.56%
2 780 722
XIAOMI CORPORATION
-38.20%
37 010
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
-45.88%
12 849
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
-54.95%
8 349
FIH MOBILE LIMITED
-24.26%
1 043
DZS INC.
-15.29%
383
More Results
