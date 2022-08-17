Log in
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:39 2022-08-17 pm EDT
174.54 USD   +0.87%
01:18pApple's iPhone 14 Release to Benefit From Pent Up Demand Amid 'Strong' Supply Position, Wedbush Says
MT
12:51pApple Targets Sept. 7 For iPhone 14 Launch In Flurry Of Devices - Bloomberg News
RE
12:51pApple targets sept. 7 for iphone 14 launch in flurry of devices…
RE
APPLE TARGETS SEPT. 7 FOR IPHONE 14 LAUNCH IN FLURRY OF DEVICES…

08/17/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
APPLE TARGETS SEPT. 7 FOR IPHONE 14 LAUNCH IN FLURRY OF DEVICES - BLOOMBERG NEWS


© Reuters 2022
11:43aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Lowe's, Target, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon...
MS
10:55aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Let's get into Warren Buffett's portfolio
MS
10:16aApple Hospitality REIT Raises Monthly Distribution to $0.07 a Share From $0.05, Payable..
MT
09:44aAPPLE : GarageBand drops new in-app Remix Sessions featuring Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN
PU
09:43aCredit Suisse Analyst Assumes Coverage of Apple With Outperform Rating, Up From Neutral..
MT
09:25aMARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : August 17, 2022
MS
07:50aApple Reportedly in Talks to Produce Apple Watches, MacBooks in Vietnam
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 393 B - -
Net income 2022 99 563 M - -
Net cash 2022 56 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 0,52%
Capitalization 2 781 B 2 781 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,94x
EV / Sales 2023 6,56x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 173,03 $
Average target price 179,85 $
Spread / Average Target 3,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-2.56%2 780 722
XIAOMI CORPORATION-38.20%37 010
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-45.88%12 849
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-54.95%8 349
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-24.26%1 043
DZS INC.-15.29%383