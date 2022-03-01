Log in
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Apple Inc.
News
Summary
AAPL
US0378331005
APPLE INC.
(AAPL)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
03/22 02:04:12 pm
162.81
USD
-1.40%
01:39p
Google, Meta face penalties in Russia as deadline passes to open local offices
RE
01:39p
Apple To Increase Covid Testing For Vaccinated Retail Employees - Bloomberg News
RE
01:39p
Apple to increase covid testing for vaccinated retail employees…
RE
APPLE TO INCREASE COVID TESTING FOR VACCINATED RETAIL EMPLOYEES…
03/01/2022 | 01:39pm EST
APPLE TO INCREASE COVID TESTING FOR VACCINATED RETAIL EMPLOYEES - BLOOMBERG NEWS
© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
02/28
APPLE INC
: JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/17
APPLE INC
: JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/16
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: AirBnb, Apple, AstraZeneca, General Motors, Home Depot...
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
395 B
-
-
Net income 2022
100 B
-
-
Net cash 2022
76 338 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
26,9x
Yield 2022
0,56%
Capitalization
2 695 B
2 695 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
6,62x
EV / Sales 2023
6,20x
Nbr of Employees
154 000
Free-Float
-
More Financials
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
43
Last Close Price
165,12 $
Average target price
191,08 $
Spread / Average Target
15,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson
Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch
Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams
Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.
-7.01%
2 694 666
XIAOMI CORPORATION
-22.43%
46 638
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
-9.74%
23 052
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
-13.69%
17 208
FIH MOBILE LIMITED
-15.44%
1 176
RTX A/S
-20.47%
193
More Results
