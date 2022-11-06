Advanced search
Apple Inc.
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Apple Inc.
News
Summary
AAPL
US0378331005
APPLE INC.
(AAPL)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
138.38
USD
-0.19%
11/06
Apple expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14 units -Bloomberg News
RE
11/06
Apple Trims New iPhone Output By 3 Mln Units As Demand Cools - Bloomberg News
RE
11/06
Apple trims new iphone output by 3 million units as demand cools…
RE
APPLE TRIMS NEW IPHONE OUTPUT BY 3 MILLION UNITS AS DEMAND COOLS…
11/06/2022 | 11:23pm EST
11/06/2022 | 11:23pm EST
APPLE TRIMS NEW IPHONE OUTPUT BY 3 MILLION UNITS AS DEMAND COOLS - BLOOMBERG NEWS
© Reuters 2022
© Reuters 2022
11/06
Apple expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14 units -Bloomberg News
RE
11/06
Apple Trims New iPhone Output By 3 Mln Units As Demand Cools - Bloomberg News
RE
11/06
Apple trims new iphone output by 3 million units as demand cools…
RE
11/06
China's exports, imports shrink as COVID curbs, global slowdown jolt demand
RE
11/06
Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by anti-virus curbs in China
AQ
11/06
Foxconn Zhengzhou plant offers bonuses to encourage workers to return
RE
11/06
Asia stocks resilient as Wall St slips, China trade disappoints
RE
11/06
Taiwan exports likely contracted again in October- Reuters poll
RE
11/06
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/06
Apple warns of hit to iPhone shipments from China COVID disruptions
RE
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
11/03
APPLE INC : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
10/31
APPLE INC : Barclays reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10/28
Credit Suisse Adjusts Apple's Price Target to $184 From 190, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
408 B
-
-
Net income 2023
98 444 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
58 542 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
22,1x
Yield 2023
0,70%
Capitalization
2 201 B
2 201 B
-
EV / Sales 2023
5,26x
EV / Sales 2024
4,95x
Nbr of Employees
164 000
Free-Float
99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
45
Last Close Price
138,38 $
Average target price
176,38 $
Spread / Average Target
27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson
Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch
Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams
Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.
-22.07%
2 201 365
XIAOMI CORPORATION
-48.68%
30 444
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
-59.15%
9 165
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
-57.63%
7 441
FIH MOBILE LIMITED
-44.85%
758
DZS INC.
-12.15%
398
