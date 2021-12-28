Log in
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Apple Inc.
News
Summary
AAPL
US0378331005
APPLE INC.
(AAPL)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
12/28 01:27:05 pm
179.74
USD
-0.33%
12:31p
Apple Will Allow Limited Number Of People Into Stores In NY - Bloomberg Reporter Tweet
RE
12:31p
Apple will allow limited number of people into stores in ny - bloomberg reporter tweet
RE
10:02a
Wall St rises for fifth day, S&P 500 hits record high
RE
APPLE WILL ALLOW LIMITED NUMBER OF PEOPLE INTO STORES IN NY - BLOOMBERG REPORTER TWEET
12/28/2021 | 12:31pm EST
12/28/2021 | 12:31pm EST
APPLE WILL ALLOW LIMITED NUMBER OF PEOPLE INTO STORES IN NY - BLOOMBERG REPORTER TWEET
© Reuters 2021
© Reuters 2021
12:31p
Apple Will Allow Limited Number Of People Into Stores In NY - Bloomberg Reporter Tweet
RE
12:31p
Apple will allow limited number of people into stores in ny - bloomberg reporter tweet
RE
10:02a
Wall St rises for fifth day, S&P 500 hits record high
RE
07:52a
Analysis-Financial literacy or luck? The year small-time traders made a big impact
RE
07:47a
Apple Closes All New York City Stores to Indoor Traffic as COVID-19 Cases Rise
MT
06:53a
SOCIAL BUZZ
: Wallstreetbets Stocks Point Higher Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
06:26a
Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision's Plant in India to Remain Shut Following Protests
MT
05:28a
Hong Kong Apple Daily founder and staff face new sedition charge
RE
03:20a
Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise
RE
12/27
S&P 500 closes at record high on retail sales cheer
RE
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
12/22
Citigroup Adjusts Apple's Price Target to $200 From $170, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
12/14
Evercore ISI Adjusts Apple's Price Target to $200 From $180, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
12/14
BofA Securities Lifts Apple to Buy From Neutral, Price Target to $210 From $160
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
379 B
-
-
Net income 2022
92 823 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
82 696 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
31,5x
Yield 2022
0,51%
Capitalization
2 959 B
2 959 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
7,58x
EV / Sales 2023
7,17x
Nbr of Employees
154 000
Free-Float
99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
45
Last Close Price
180,33 $
Average target price
173,90 $
Spread / Average Target
-3,57%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson
Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch
Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams
Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.
35.90%
2 958 566
XIAOMI CORPORATION
-43.86%
59 385
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
37.68%
26 637
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
5.03%
20 108
FIH MOBILE LIMITED
34.74%
1 314
RTX A/S
-25.79%
216
