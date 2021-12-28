Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

APPLE WILL ALLOW LIMITED NUMBER OF PEOPLE INTO STORES IN NY - BLOOMBERG REPORTER TWEET

12/28/2021 | 12:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

APPLE WILL ALLOW LIMITED NUMBER OF PEOPLE INTO STORES IN NY - BLOOMBERG REPORTER TWEET


© Reuters 2021
All news about APPLE INC.
12:31pApple Will Allow Limited Number Of People Into Stores In NY - Bloomberg Reporter Tweet
RE
12:31pApple will allow limited number of people into stores in ny - bloomberg reporter tweet
RE
10:02aWall St rises for fifth day, S&P 500 hits record high
RE
07:52aAnalysis-Financial literacy or luck? The year small-time traders made a big impact
RE
07:47aApple Closes All New York City Stores to Indoor Traffic as COVID-19 Cases Rise
MT
06:53aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Point Higher Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
06:26aTaiwan's Hon Hai Precision's Plant in India to Remain Shut Following Protests
MT
05:28aHong Kong Apple Daily founder and staff face new sedition charge
RE
03:20aApple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise
RE
12/27S&P 500 closes at record high on retail sales cheer
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 379 B - -
Net income 2022 92 823 M - -
Net cash 2022 82 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,5x
Yield 2022 0,51%
Capitalization 2 959 B 2 959 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,58x
EV / Sales 2023 7,17x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 180,33 $
Average target price 173,90 $
Spread / Average Target -3,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.35.90%2 958 566
XIAOMI CORPORATION-43.86%59 385
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD37.68%26 637
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.03%20 108
FIH MOBILE LIMITED34.74%1 314
RTX A/S-25.79%216