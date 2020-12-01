Amazon brings macOS to cloud in a boost to Apple app developers

The service, called Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) Mac instances, runs on Mac mini computers and will support developers creating apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Safari, the cloud unit said.

Amazon previously offered the EC2 instances service for Windows and Linux.

Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS) said it will use the version of Mac mini computers with Intel's eighth-generation 3.2GHz Core i7 processors for EC2 Mac instances.

"With EC2 Mac instances, developers can ... focus on creating groundbreaking apps for Apple's industry-leading platforms, rather than procuring and managing the underlying infrastructure," David Brown, vice president of EC2 at AWS, said.

AWS said cloud support for devices with Apple's new M1 chip is in the works, with a launch planned for 2021.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru)