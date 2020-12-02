Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon in talks to buy podcast firm Wondery - WSJ

12/02/2020 | 01:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York City

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is in talks to buy podcast startup Wondery with a valuation of over $300 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

Deal talks are ongoing and negotiations could still fall apart, the report said https://www.wsj.com/articles/amazon-in-talks-to-buy-podcast-maker-wondery-11606931396?mod=latest_headlines.

Last month, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-06/apple-sony-said-to-hold-talks-about-buying-podcaster-wondery?sref=XPBxbFZt that both Apple Inc and Sony Music Entertainment have held talks about potentially buying Wondery, which is seeking $300 million to $400 million in a possible sale.

Amazon and Wondery did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2020
All news about APPLE INC.
01:16pAmazon in talks to buy podcast firm Wondery - WSJ
RE
01:13pAPPLE : PPE donation helps Zambia in the fight against COVID-19 and HIV
PU
01:13pAPPLE : expands partnership with (RED) to combat HIV/AIDS and COVID-19
PU
01:12pAPPLE : presents App Store Best of 2020 winners
PU
09:11aAPPLE : California Employment Law Notes - November 2020
AQ
12/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12/01Qualcomm taps Samsung to make new flagship 5G smartphone chips
RE
12/01BlackBerry and Amazon team up on vehicle data and software platform
RE
12/01Amazon brings macOS to cloud in a boost to Apple app developers
RE
12/01Samsung may discontinue high-end Galaxy Note smartphones - sources
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 315 B - -
Net income 2021 66 259 M - -
Net cash 2021 80 862 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,0x
Yield 2021 0,69%
Capitalization 2 086 B 2 086 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,37x
EV / Sales 2022 6,00x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 127,20 $
Last Close Price 122,72 $
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.62.17%2 086 461
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.19.53%411 757
XIAOMI CORPORATION145.83%81 371
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD13.95%20 071
FITBIT, INC.9.59%1 962
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.52%1 066
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ