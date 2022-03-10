Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon latest megacap to join stock split squad

03/10/2022 | 08:17pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Amazon logo at the company's logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stock splits are becoming fashionable for megacap U.S. companies.

Amazon unveiled a 20-for-1 stock split late on Wednesday, only weeks after megacap peer Alphabet did the same.

Other companies that have split their shares since 2020 include Apple, Tesla and Nvidia.

"It's a little bit of follow the leader," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. "You had Apple, you had Tesla, and just recently you had Alphabet."

Though a company may decide to split its stock for various reasons, a cheaper price may make the shares more appealing to some investors, analysts said.

While a stock split "does not affect company fundamentals", it "can increase liquidity by making shares more accessible to a wider range of investors," BofA Global Research analysts said in a note.

BofA found that splits "historically are bullish" for companies that enact them, with their shares marking an average returns of 25% one year later versus 9% for the market overall.

"Once the split is executed, investors who have wanted to gain or increase exposure may start to rush for the chance to buy," BofA said in the note.

Stock splits also significantly lower the per-contract price of trading options, which have been increasingly used by individual investors in recent years and so can potentially attract more retail players to the stock, according to some analysts.

For Amazon, the split may also be a way to recharge stock performance. The company's shares on Tuesday marked their lowest closing level since June 2020 and are still down 20% since mid-November amid a broad swoon for growth stocks. Amazon shares were up nearly 6% on Thursday after the company also announced a $10 billion buyback plan.

Amazon remains one of the biggest influences on the market-cap weighted S&P 500, with a market value of about $1.5 trillion.

As they did when Google-parent Alphabet announced its split, investors speculated on whether Amazon's stock split could pave the way for its addition to the Dow Jones Industrial Average. At around $2,900 a share, Amazon's current price is too unwieldy for the blue-chip Dow, which is a price-weighted index, meaning that high-priced stocks have an outsized influence.

The split would reduce its stock price to about $145 a share, putting it in the middle of the 30-member Dow, whose highest priced component is UnitedHealth Group at around $485 a share.

"Do Google or Amazon's managements care about becoming Dow stocks like Apple?" Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, asked in a research note. "From a purely financial perspective, probably not; very little capital is indexed to the Average."

However, Colas added: "From the perspective of corporate recognition, the answer is likely 'perhaps'."

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Jonathan Oatis)

By Lewis Krauskopf


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.75% 2646.46 Delayed Quote.-7.89%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 6.19% 2956.49 Delayed Quote.-16.46%
APPLE INC. -3.33% 157.5 Delayed Quote.-8.23%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -1.86% 225.8 Delayed Quote.-21.75%
TESLA, INC. -2.59% 833.0201 Delayed Quote.-18.72%
All news about APPLE INC.
08:17pAmazon latest megacap to join stock split squad
RE
08:09pJapan's Uniqlo makes U-turn to exit Russia as Britain hits oligarchs
RE
07:57pAmazon.com's Stock Split, $10 Billion Share-Repurchase Program Could Suggest Better Fut..
MT
05:42pWall Street slumps as spiraling inflation cements rate hike bets
RE
04:43pAmazon.com's Stock Split, $10 Billion Buyback Program Suggest Better Cash Flow Margins,..
MT
04:00pWarner Music Group says it is suspending operations in Russia
RE
12:05pFutures fall on inflation nerves amid Ukraine crisis
RE
11:21aIPhone SE Preorders to Begin March 11 in Taiwan
MT
03:01aAmazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback
RE
03/09Banks, automakers fuel strong comeback for European shares
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 396 B - 302 B
Net income 2022 100 B - 76 425 M
Net cash 2022 76 338 M - 58 194 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,5x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 2 659 B 2 659 B 2 027 B
EV / Sales 2022 6,53x
EV / Sales 2023 6,10x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 162,95 $
Average target price 191,18 $
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-8.23%2 659 253
XIAOMI CORPORATION-29.63%42 281
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-19.92%20 424
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-29.39%14 057
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-28.68%992
RTX A/S-21.78%187