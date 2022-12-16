Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:59 2022-12-16 am EST
136.64 USD   +0.10%
09:41aApp store avalanche forecast as Apple bows to EU demands
RE
07:58aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Digital World Acquisition Poised to Fall
MT
12/15Stocks fall sharply on angst over hawkish Fed
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

App store avalanche forecast as Apple bows to EU demands

12/16/2022 | 09:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store, in Brussels

LONDON (Reuters) - Apple's rivals are positioning themselves as the go-to alternative to its dominant App Store as the iPhone maker prepares to allow others on its devices in the European Union.

The bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA) will force Apple and fellow tech giant Google to provide space for third-party app stores on their respective iOS and Android devices.

Under the DMA, which comes into effect on a rolling basis over the next two years, third-party alternatives will have an easier route to getting onto iPhones and Android devices.

And as components of the legislation come into effect, rivals from smaller startups to giants like Amazon and Microsoft may try to lure consumers and app developers alike away from Apple and Google.

Ben Wood, CMO of industry analysis firm CSS Insights, said he expects "an avalanche of app stores" in the near future.

"There's an emerging 'coalition of the willing', and all of them have a vested interest in no longer having to pay what they see as a tax to Apple," Wood told Reuters.

Apple and Google did not respond to requests for comment.

Android users can at present install apps from alternative sources, a process known as "sideloading", but this often requires them to switch off certain security settings.

Apple's apparent concessions on sideloading mark a win for industry leaders such as Twitter owner Elon Musk and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, both of whom have bemoaned the company's 30% surcharge on purchases made via its App Store.

Rivals are plotting to bring frustrated developers over to their stores, promising lower commission fees and the potential for exclusivity deals with popular apps.

"Competition is a good way to improve services," said Paulo Trezentos, CEO of Portugal's Aptoide, which takes a 15% to 25% cut of in-app purchases.

Deals for exclusive content could drive competition in app stores in the same way as it has in the "streaming wars" between Netflix and challengers like Disney+ and Amazon Prime, Trezentos said, adding: "Netflix has content that HBO doesn't have ... App stores can be like that."

Paddle, a payments processor for software companies, has built its own rival to the App Store, which it hopes to launch in Europe once the DMA comes into effect.

"A 30% fee is actually fairly egregious when we look at it in comparison to how much it actually costs to process payments, and what Apple is actually offering," CEO Christian Owens said.

Owens said Paddle's in-app payments system would charge developers between 5% and 10% on transactions.

"The biggest hurdle they are going to need to overcome is the consumer," Wood at CSS Insights said.

(Reporting by Martin Coulter; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Martin Coulter


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.10% 90.8726 Delayed Quote.-34.37%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.67% 89 Delayed Quote.-45.07%
APPLE INC. -0.24% 136.13 Delayed Quote.-23.13%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.15% 248.49 Delayed Quote.-25.96%
NETFLIX, INC. 1.06% 293.24 Delayed Quote.-51.79%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. 1.11% 73.227 Delayed Quote.-66.11%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.41% 90.7991 Delayed Quote.-39.21%
All news about APPLE INC.
09:41aApp store avalanche forecast as Apple bows to EU demands
RE
07:58aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Digital World Acqu..
MT
12/15Stocks fall sharply on angst over hawkish Fed
RE
12/15Wall Street falls sharply on angst over hawkish Fed
RE
12/15Turkey's Baykar launches new jet-powered drone, aiming for air-to-air combat
RE
12/15No Christmas rally this year?
MS
12/15Ericsson to reach lower end of margin goal range by 2024
RE
12/15Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Lower Premarket; Tesla, Nvidia Poi..
MT
12/15MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 15, 20..
MS
12/15Futures slide on worries over hawkish Fed
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 406 B - -
Net income 2023 97 557 M - -
Net cash 2023 58 084 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,0x
Yield 2023 0,71%
Capitalization 2 171 B 2 171 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,21x
EV / Sales 2024 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 136,50 $
Average target price 172,51 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-23.13%2 171 458
XIAOMI CORPORATION-41.90%34 873
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-55.12%10 374
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-49.80%9 083
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-38.24%857
DZS INC.-31.20%344