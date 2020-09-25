Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : $15 Billion Tax Battle Resumes in Europe -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 06:29am EDT

By Valentina Pop

BRUSSELS -- Apple Inc.'s legal battle in Europe over a $15.2 billion tax bill will continue, potentially for years, after the European Union appealed a court ruling that sided with the tech giant.

EU officials doubled down Friday on their ruling from 2016, which alleged that Ireland had granted illegal tax breaks to Apple. This followed the company's unexpected win in July at the bloc's second-highest court, where judges said the European Commission -- the EU's competition enforcement arm -- didn't bring enough evidence that Ireland had granted illegal tax breaks to Apple between 2003 and 2014.

The commission's competition chief, Margrethe Vestager, said the court had "made a number of errors," prompting the appeal. "Making sure that all companies, big and small, pay their fair share of tax remains a top priority for the commission," she said.

Apple said it would review the commission's appeal, adding that the "facts have not changed" since the court's July decision.

The total sum of 14.3 billion euros, equivalent to $16.7 billion, which includes interest, will remain parked in escrow until the European Court of Justice, the bloc's highest court, renders its judgment.

The Apple case was the largest in a series of decisions that used the EU's laws against selective state aid to companies to annul preferential tax deals struck by multinational corporations, notably in Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

The case earned Ms. Vestager, the nickname "tax lady" from President Trump. But July's ruling was a rebuke to Ms. Vestager, who is leading the charge to rein in alleged abuses by Big Tech with regards to both state aid and antitrust concerns.

With Friday's appeal, Ms. Vestager is seeking clarity on the limits of competition law regarding taxation, which is a national prerogative in the EU.

At issue is whether Irish tax rulings in 1991 and 2007 gave Apple special treatment, or whether they just reiterated a generally used interpretation of Irish law.

Those rulings allowed two Irish-registered Apple units to attribute only a small sliver of $130 billion in profit to Ireland over an 11-year period. The July ruling said that despite the gaps in Ireland's tax rulings, the commission hadn't proven that the country granted a special advantage to Apple that was unavailable to other companies.

The commission's appeal comes at a crunchtime for international talks on digital taxation, with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development expected to table proposals in October on how to tax digital companies across borders. Several countries, including France, have introduced taxes at a national level. The EU has said it would push for a bloc-wide tax if the global efforts fail, after the Trump administration this summer said OECD talks had reached an impasse.

Sam Schechner in Paris contributed to this article.

Write to Valentina Pop at valentina.pop@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APPLE INC.
06:31aAPPLE : EU's Vestager appeals court veto of $15 bln Apple tax order
RE
06:29aAPPLE : $15 Billion Tax Battle Resumes in Europe -- 2nd Update
DJ
06:21aTech ETF outflows send a wake-up call after sizzling rally
RE
06:08aAPPLE : $15 Billion Tax Battle Resumes in Europe -- Update
DJ
06:06aAPPLE : EU Competition Chief Appeals Court Ruling on Apple's Taxes in Ireland
DJ
06:00aTech ETF outflows send a wake-up call after sizzling rally
RE
02:59aJustice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app store..
RE
02:34aJapan shares end higher as traders await more U.S. stimulus
RE
02:00aBIG FUNDS CIRCLE EDTECH AS POST-PAND : Mike Dolan
RE
09/24Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 273 B - -
Net income 2020 56 922 M - -
Net cash 2020 73 828 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,4x
Yield 2020 0,74%
Capitalization 1 851 B 1 851 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,51x
EV / Sales 2021 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 119,98 $
Last Close Price 108,22 $
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.47.41%1 850 836
XIAOMI CORPORATION84.04%61 713
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD26.39%21 314
MEITU, INC.-11.59%807
DIGIA OYJ42.86%177
DORO AB (PUBL)-13.47%114
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group