Apple has agreed to reinstate Epic Games' developer account in Europe days after the Fortnite maker said it was banned.

The tech giant said Friday that it had allowed the company to become a developer again after Epic Games "committed to follow the rules."

Epic Games on Wednesday alleged that Apple had terminated its developer account for Epic Games Sweden, which the company was planning to use to bring its game store to Apple devices. Apple is required to open up its operating system to other app stores due to a new European Union law, the Digital Markets Act.

Epic confirmed in a blog post that Apple had committed to the European Commission to reinstate Epic's developer account.

Epic Games previously claimed that Apple, which the video-game maker has long tussled with in various legal battles over developer rights, had banned its developer account because the company criticized Apple's compliance plan with the DMA.

Apple said on Wednesday that it did not believe Epic would follow its rules and that the company had previously broken agreements.

