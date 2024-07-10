--Apple aims to ship at least 90 million iPhone 16 devices in the latter half of this year, pinning hopes on artificial-intelligence services to drive demand after a rocky 2023, Bloomberg reports.

--The iPhone maker told suppliers and partners that it is targeting about 10% growth in shipments of new iPhones compared with their predecessors, according to Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter. It shipped about 81 million iPhone 15s in the second half of 2023.

--The company has grown confident that the addition of some Apple Intelligence features with the iPhone 16 will help boost demand when the model goes on sale late this year, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

--Apple declined to comment, the report said.

