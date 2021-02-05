Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple : An Apple Watch anniversary gift and the future it helped change

02/05/2021 | 12:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FEATUREFebruary 4, 2021
An Apple Watch anniversary gift and the future it helped change
Bob March, who has always been an avid athlete, received an Apple Watch from his wife for their anniversary.
Last September, Lori March gave her husband Bob an Apple Watch for their 17th wedding anniversary. Bob was always reluctant to spend on himself, so when Lori presented him with the Apple Watch she told him, 'An investment in your health is an investment in our future.'
She had no idea at the time how prophetic those words would be.
Bob, a former college-level athlete who also ran half marathons as an adult, immediately started exploring his new Apple Watch. He discovered the Heart Rate app and though he was relaxed, his first reading showed 127 beats per minute. That was high for Bob, but he brushed it off as a fluke.
'I thought, 'this is nuts,'' Bob says. 'If I was easing into a run, or cooling down, I'd definitely be hitting numbers like that.'
When Bob March first received his Apple Watch, he noticed some concerning heart rate readings.
Later that day, Bob and Lori noticed more erratic heart rate readings. 'I started running and it started going down but then it would come back up. So that's when I realized something may not be right here.'
The couple saw similar patterns over the next few days, prompting Lori to schedule an appointment for a routine physical.
'I figured the doctor would tell me to practice breathing, try yoga, cut back on sodium or something of that sort,' says Bob. 'Instead, 10 minutes after meeting with me, he had me in an ambulance headed to the ER.'
Doctors found an arrhythmia, which caused Bob's heart to work in overdrive. They said it was like he had been running a constant marathon for the past few weeks and if left unchecked, the results could have been devastating.

We truly believe that it saved his life,' Lori says. 'It doesn't get any bigger than that.

Bob March is one of the many Apple Watch users who have been alerted to a potential heart condition through their device. This Heart Month, Apple is encouraging people to learn about and take control of their health. Apple Watch features like heart rate monitoring with the Heart Rate app, high and low heart rate notifications, irregular rhythm notifications with the ECG app, and Cardio Fitness notifications can help users learn more, empowering them to follow up and have more enriched conversations with their health care provider.
Bob March and his wife Lori credit his Apple Watch for alerting them to Bob's heart condition.
In the days leading up to being gifted the Apple Watch, and even during his meeting with his doctor, Bob felt fine. But according to the American Heart Association, an arrhythmia can commonly go unnoticed even in otherwise healthy individuals because it is often asymptomatic. If left untreated, it can sometimes lead to serious conditions, including stroke.1
Apple is collaborating with leading research institutions to conduct a number of heart health studies that are still accepting applicants to explore how Apple Watch can help drive even greater scientific discoveries. They include the Apple Heart and Movement Study, the Heartline Study, and University Health Network's Heart Failure Study. Anyone can participate in the Apple Heart and Movement Study by downloading the Research app from the App Store.
The note that Bob March wrote to his medical team before his heart surgery.
On the morning of October 19, 2020, just after Bob, then 58, was put under anesthesia, one of the doctors in the operating room read aloud a note from Bob. It was addressed to 'the medical staff about to perform my heart procedure.'
'As I lie here in my hospital bed awaiting my Ablation today, I thought about what I would want to know if I were you. Namely that the person with the beating heart you are about to address is very grateful for all the schooling, training, and experience that each of you have.'
The note continued: 'Unlike a lot of your patients, I had no idea fate would bring us together today…Thank you in advance for making me another one of your success stories. Let's do this!'
Bob's procedure went extremely well and now, only a few months later, he's back to running alongside his dog. He and Lori credit his Apple Watch for changing their future.
'We truly believe that it saved his life,' Lori says. 'It doesn't get any bigger than that.'
A few months after his Ablation procedure, Bob March is back to running and feels great.
Share article

Images of Bob and Lori March

Press Contacts

Zaina Khachadourian

Apple

zkhachadourian@apple.com

(408) 862-4327

Semonti Stephens

Apple

semonti_stephens@apple.com

(408) 974-8473

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 05:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about APPLE INC.
02/05APPLE INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/04Kia Has Approached Partners About Plan to Build Apple Car in Georgia -- Updat..
DJ
02/04APPLE : An Apple Watch anniversary gift and the future it helped change
PU
02/04Kia Is Preparing to Build Apple Cars in the U.S.
DJ
02/04APPLE : Significant Insider Selling in Shares of Apple (AAPL) Continues
MT
02/04Samsung considers Austin for $17 billion chip plant, eyes tax breaks of at le..
RE
02/04Samsung considers Austin for $17 bln chip plant, eyes tax breaks of at least ..
RE
02/04Looming Apple privacy changes weigh on Snap despite revenue growth
RE
02/04Snap says it "feels well prepared" for apple privacy changes -conference call
RE
02/04Klobuchar Introduces Bill Raising Bar for Tech Deals--Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 333 B - -
Net income 2021 74 726 M - -
Net cash 2021 58 970 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,1x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 2 307 B 2 307 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,74x
EV / Sales 2022 6,48x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 147,86 $
Last Close Price 137,39 $
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.0.94%2 306 517
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.85%507 123
XIAOMI CORPORATION-17.02%93 995
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD3.40%18 722
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.58%992
FOCUSRITE PLC-4.19%834
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ