June 20, 2024

UPDATE

Hit Apple Arcade games Warped Kart Racers and Cityscapes: Sim Builder launch spatial experiences on Apple Vision Pro

Apple Arcade players with Apple Vision Pro can boost their way into a whole new dimension in the raucous racing game Warped Kart Racers, releasing today on the service. Spatial titles on Apple Vision Pro deliver new gameplay experiences that blend digital content with the physical world. In Warped Kart Racers, players take control of some of their favorite 20th Television animated characters from American Dad!, Family Guy, King of the Hill, and Solar Opposites, using their hands to steer, drift, and throw objects as if driving a real kart in single-player and multiplayer matches.

On July 3, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, the Apple Arcade Game of the Year and Apple Design Award finalist, is expanding its gameplay into the player's living room. With a new view of the city, players have the perfect bird's-eye view to manage their city as mayor, making meaningful decisions that impact the health and happiness of their citizens. They'll use their hands to lay down roads, build neighborhoods, and ultimately grow their city into a thriving, profitable, and sustainable place to live.

These games join more than a dozen spatial titles on Apple Arcade, including Game Room, WHAT THE GOLF?, Super Fruit Ninja, and recent releases such as Where Cards Fall, Crossy Road Castle, and Solitaire Stories. Players can also dive into their favorite Arcade games designed for iPhone and iPad with 250+ titles available now to enjoy on the incredible Apple Vision Pro display, with no ads or in-app purchases.

Along with this month's releases for Apple Vision Pro, the service is launching new content updates today for hit spatial games on Apple Arcade, including:

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees: Players embark on a beautiful, heartfelt adventure when a family of gibbons find themselves lost in a dangerous world. The update adds the Liberation game mode, game controller support, and daily runs to compete with friends on the Game Center leaderboards.

Bloons TD 6+: The popular tower defense game adds a new hero, Rosalia, armed with lasers, grenades, and a jet pack. Players can also help Dr. Monkey in a new quest, and in a new event called Boss Rush, they'll face multiple bosses on a series of islands that offer huge player rewards.

Pricing and Availability

Apple Arcade is available for $6.99 (U.S.) per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.1

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One 's Individual ($19.95 U.S.), Family ($25.95 U.S.), and Premier ($37.95 U.S.) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.2

Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

Availability for the 200+ titles across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

This offer is available to new subscribers only. One subscription covers one Family Sharing group. The offer is good for three months after eligible device activation. The plan automatically renews until canceled. Restrictions and other terms apply. The Apple One free trial includes only services that are not currently used through a free trial or a subscription. The plan automatically renews after the trial until canceled. Restrictions and other terms apply.

Press Contacts

Peter Nguyen

Apple

pete_nguyen@apple.com

Jennifer Tam

Apple

jennifer_tam@apple.com

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com