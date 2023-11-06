INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA
Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY
O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Apple Inc., código ISIN BRAAPLBDR004, informa que foi aprovado em 03/11/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,240000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,891 - 03/11/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,039700432 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Apple Inc. (Company), ISIN BRAAPLBDR004, hereby informs that on 03/11/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,240000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,891 - 03/11/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,039700432 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 22/11/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 22/11/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 09/11/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 09/11/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 10/11/2023 até 13/11/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 10/11/2023 to 13/11/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Disclaimer
Apple Inc. published this content on 06 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2023 15:32:47 UTC.