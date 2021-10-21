Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple : Bağdat Caddesi opens Friday, October 22, in Istanbul

10/21/2021 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Apple celebrates the creativity of Istanbul with the debut of a special Today at Apple program and exclusive AR exhibition

Apple® today announced Apple Bağdat Caddesi will open on Friday, October 22. Located in the heart of Istanbul, Apple Bağdat Caddesi will serve as Apple’s third retail location in Turkey. This two-level destination blends local materials with the latest store design to create an open and fluid space for customers to explore Apple’s products and services, or participate in free Today at Apple® sessions.

“With the opening of Apple Bağdat Caddesi, we’re thrilled to build upon the deep and long-standing relationships we have with our customers in Turkey,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “We can’t wait to welcome the local community to our newest store in Istanbul and bring them the best of Apple.”

To celebrate the opening, Apple will debut Perspektif Istanbul, a six-week Today at Apple program that pays homage to the city and its creatives. Hosted by 20 local artists, the series brings creativity, culture, and technology together into an experience that examines topics and values important to the local community in Istanbul. Attendees will get a chance to join in-person and virtual sessions that include learning about traditional miniature drawing with illustrator Murat Palta, photographing the unseen with Magnum Photos photographer Sabiha Çimen, or creating a moving portrait with visual artist Sinan Tuncay.

The store will also host an exclusive augmented reality (AR) exhibition developed by creative technologists Tin Nguyen and Ed Cutting, and Turkish sound artist Oğuz Öner. The experience transforms the store with an immersive digital installation and includes many other artists participating in Perspektif Istanbul. Using the latest iPad Pro® and iPhone 13 Pro® with LiDAR, visitors will be able to see ceramic vessels inspired by Ebru — the traditional art of paper marbling — in AR on their screens, and hear unique spatial sound elements.

Apple Bağdat Caddesi brings forward familiar design elements from Apple Store® locations around the world and Apple Park in Cupertino, California, while integrating locally sourced Aksaray Yaylak granite and Turkish travertine. Housed under a floating carbon fiber roof, the retail location creates an urban oasis in the heart of the city, complete with a large, tree-filled garden.

Once inside, visitors will find the video wall and Forum, home to Today at Apple sessions. The upper level is flanked by avenues, where customers can explore Apple’s latest products and services. The entire space overlooks the exterior of the store through a 32-foot glass curtain, blurring the boundaries between inside and outside. The interior is bathed in natural light through two large skylights that open to allow ventilation.

For 30 years, Apple has been a part of the Turkish community, and Apple Bağdat Caddesi’s team members look forward to deepening Apple’s relationship with local customers throughout Turkey. The diverse, 130-person team collectively speaks 14 languages and will welcome its first visitors on Friday, October 22, at 10 a.m. local time. Because the health and well-being of customers and team members is Apple’s top priority, the store will implement comprehensive health measures.

Additionally, visits to Apple Bağdat Caddesi on opening day will be by appointment only. Customers can choose from available times at apple.com/tr/retail/bagdatcaddesi. Capacity will be limited, so guests may experience wait times before entering the store.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom (www.apple.com/newsroom), or call Apple’s Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042.

© 2021 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Today at Apple, iPad Pro, iPhone 13 Pro, and Apple Store are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about APPLE INC.
10/20U.S. bars Malaysian glove maker Supermax over alleged labour abuses
RE
10/20ELON MUSK : No Elon Musk Show during this Tesla quarterly call
RE
10/20APPLE : to Exceed Third-Quarter Street Estimates 'Across The Board' on Robust iPhone 13 De..
MT
10/20APPLE : introduces Tech Talks 2021, live online sessions for developers
PU
10/20PRESS RELEASE : WISeKey to introduce The Code to the Metaverse - Programming Our Future Fo..
DJ
10/20APPLE : Yahoo News App Removed From Apple Store in China
MT
10/20APPLE : to Beat Q3 Street Estimates 'Across The Board' on Robust iPhone 13 Demand, Wedbush..
MT
10/20Pandemic fallout could slow U.S. online holiday spending growth
RE
10/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Earnings season, bitcoin and the metaverse
10/20APPLE INC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 366 B - -
Net income 2021 93 830 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 2 467 B 2 467 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,52x
EV / Sales 2022 6,31x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 149,26 $
Average target price 166,53 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.12.49%2 459 027
XIAOMI CORPORATION-31.33%72 268
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD2.02%19 741
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.42%17 786
FIH MOBILE LIMITED30.53%1 329
DORO AB (PUBL)37.69%179