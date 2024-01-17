--A federal appeals court has banned Apple from selling smartwatches with blood-oxygen sensors in the U.S., CNBC reports.

--The tech giant is in an intellectual property dispute with medical-technology company Masimo over the oxygen sensor feature on its Apple Watch models.

--The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in October that the oxygen-sensor tool violated Masimo's patents.

--Apple removed some Apple Watch models from U.S. stores for several days in December after an import ban stemming from the ruling went into effect.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2024/01/17/apple-again-banned-from-selling-watches-in-us-with-blood-oxygen-sensor.html

Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-24 1525ET