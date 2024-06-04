Apple : Books becomes official audiobook home for Reese’s Book Club
June 04, 2024 at 01:04 pm EDT
UPDATEJune 4, 2024
Apple Books becomes official audiobook home for Reese's Book Club
Readers can easily discover Reese's Book Club through a beautiful and immersive experience in the Apple Books app, and learn more about the latest selection as recommended by its founder, Reese Witherspoon
Apple Books will feature a dedicated page for Reese's Book Club with new monthly picks, previous selections, and themed editorial collections.
Apple Books is now the official audiobook home for Reese's Book Club, one of the most popular book clubs founded by Reese Witherspoon, who chooses a book each month spotlighting a woman at the center of the story. Apple Books will feature a dedicated page for users to follow to be notified about new monthly picks, browse previous selections, and experience themed editorial collections curated exclusively by Apple and Reese's Book Club editors. Apple Books will also offer exclusive pricing promotions. Additionally, the community of authors and talent from Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media, will curate audiobook recommendations throughout the year, offering readers more stories to choose from that will be revealed only on Apple Books.
Audiobooks help readers all around the world listen to their favorite book, experience storytelling in an immersive way, and reach their reading goals more easily, especially while on the go.
"For so many people, audiobooks are a powerful and accessible way to enjoy the experience of an amazing book," said Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine's founder. "We're truly excited to partner with Apple Books to connect our incredible community and audiobook lovers everywhere with the latest Reese's Book Club picks."
Reese's Book Club spotlights a book each month chosen by its founder Reese Witherspoon and featuring a woman at the center of the story.
"Reese has been a powerful force in spotlighting diverse storytelling and new perspectives, and we're thrilled to welcome her to Apple Books, the best place to experience millions of books and audiobooks," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services. "Our customers can now enjoy themed editorial collections and exclusive audiobook recommendations from Reese's community, only on Apple Books."
Readers can easily discover Reese's Book Club in the Apple Books app and learn more about the latest selection, including the newly announced pick for June, The Unwedding, by #1 New York Times bestselling author Ally Condie. This fast-paced whodunit spotlights a recent divorcee's resort vacation to Big Sur, which unravels when she discovers a dead body on the day of a wedding.
The program marks a new milestone of Candle Media's Hello Sunshine expanding its work with Apple, after producing the Apple TV+ original series The Last Thing He Told Me, which recently renewed for season two, as well as the Emmy, SAG, and Critics Choice Award-winning series The Morning Show; psychological thriller Surface, starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw; and My Kind of Country, a groundbreaking global search for unconventional and extraordinary country music talent and the first competition series for Apple TV+.
About Apple Books Apple Books is the best way to discover and experience books and audiobooks. With a vast catalog of over 10 million titles, personalized recommendations, and Reading Goals, Apple Books helps users discover new titles and explore their favorite genres. Fans of audiobooks listen subscription-free, and it's easy to find great titles with The $9.99 Collection, Audiobooks We Love, and more, all curated by a global team of editors. Audiobooks on Apple Books are available in 22 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro - and hands-free with Apple Watch and CarPlay - with titles in more than 40 languages.
Press Contacts
Olivia DeJesse
Apple
oliviad_22@apple.com
Apple Media Helpline
media.help@apple.com
