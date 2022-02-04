Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple, Broadcom get new damages trial in $1.1 billion CalTech patent case

02/04/2022 | 09:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Apple Inc. reports fourth quarter earnings in Washington

(Reuters) - Apple Inc and Broadcom Inc on Friday convinced a U.S. appeals court to throw out a jury verdict requiring them to pay $1.1 billion for infringing California Institute of Technology patents related to Wi-Fi technology used in iPhones and other Apple devices.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the award, one of the largest in U.S. history for a patent case, was not justified by the record, ordering a new trial.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington; Editing by David Bario and Matthew Lewis)

By Blake Brittain


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.67% 172.9 Delayed Quote.-2.63%
BROADCOM INC. -3.74% 580.85 Delayed Quote.-12.71%
All news about APPLE INC.
09:37aApple, Broadcom get new damages trial in $1.1 billion CalTech patent case
RE
09:11aGlobal equity funds see biggest inflow in three weeks
RE
09:08aAutomakers, chip firms differ on when semiconductor shortage will abate
RE
05:10aSouthwest Airlines to bring alcohol back on planes after nearly two years
RE
02/04APPLE INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/03VEGOILS-Palm oil treads water below recent highs, awaits clarity on Indonesia exports
RE
02/03Amazon trots out YouTube-sized advertising business
RE
02/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/03Meta Platforms leads a tech stock rout
RE
02/03MARK ZUCKERBERG : Meta's share price wipe-out shakes world tech stocks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 395 B - -
Net income 2022 100 B - -
Net cash 2022 77 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 0,54%
Capitalization 2 822 B 2 822 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,95x
EV / Sales 2023 6,53x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 172,90 $
Average target price 190,23 $
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-2.63%2 821 631
XIAOMI CORPORATION-13.23%52 291
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-17.25%20 943
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.68%17 069
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-12.50%1 220
RTX A/S-16.82%206