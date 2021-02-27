Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple : Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results

02/27/2021 | 10:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha

(Reuters) - Not even the coronavirus pandemic could dampen Warren Buffett's enthusiasm for the future prospects of America and his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Buffet used his annual letter to investors to assure that he and his successors would be careful stewards of their money, and "the passage of time, an inner calm, ample diversification and a minimization of transactions and fees" would serve them well.

He also retained his longstanding optimism for his company, repurchasing a record $24.7 billion of Berkshire stock in 2020 in a sign he considers it undervalued, and for the United States despite "severe interruptions" such as the pandemic.

"Our unwavering conclusion: Never bet against America," he said. ((https://www.berkshirehathaway.com/letters/2020ltr.pdf))

The letter breaks an uncharacteristic silence for the 90-year-old Buffett, who has been almost completely invisible to the public since Berkshire's annual meeting last May amid the pandemic, soaring stocks and a divisive U.S. presidential election.

"He's a deep believer in his company and the country," said Tom Russo, a partner at Gardner, Russo & Gardner in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and longtime Berkshire investor.

The letter was accompanied by Berkshire's financial results and annual report.

Berkshire reported net income of $35.84 billion in the fourth quarter, and $42.52 billion for the year, both reflecting gains in its stock holdings, led by Apple Inc.

Operating income, which Buffett considers a more accurate measure of performance, fell 9% for the year to $21.92 billion. The stock buybacks have continued in 2021, with Berkshire repurchasing more than $4 billion of its own stock.

Many of Berkshire's more than 90 operating businesses suffered during the pandemic.

Collectively, they shed more than 31,000 jobs in 2020, or 8% of Berkshire's overall workforce, and employed just over 360,000 people at year end.

Perhaps no business was hit harder than Precision Castparts Corp, which shed 13,473 jobs, or 40%, of its workforce.

Berkshire acquired the aircraft and industrial parts maker in 2016 for $32.1 billion, Buffett's largest acquisition, and took a $9.8 billion writedown as the pandemic decimated travel and punished Precision's aerospace customers.

"I paid too much for the company," Buffett wrote in his letter. "No one misled me in any way - I was simply too optimistic about PCC's normalized profit potential.

"PCC is far from my first error of that sort," he said. "But it's a big one."

Berkshire ended 2020 with $138.3 billion of cash.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Megan Davies and Marguerita Choy)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2021
All news about APPLE INC.
10:53aAPPLE : Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains
RE
10:33aAPPLE : Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic h..
RE
08:48aAPPLE : Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit
RE
08:46aAPPLE : Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit
RE
02:24aPRESS RELEASE : Pleasures Magazine: The Path to -2-
DJ
02/26APPLE : celebrates Women's History Month and International Women's Day
PU
02/26APPLE : helps Encircle expand its support for LGBTQ+ youth and their families
PU
02/26Nasdaq ends higher, tech stocks retrace some losses
RE
02/26Nasdaq finishes higher, tech stocks retrace some losses
RE
02/26Nasdaq finishes higher, tech stocks retrace some losses
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 333 B - -
Net income 2021 74 724 M - -
Net cash 2021 58 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 0,70%
Capitalization 2 036 B 2 036 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,93x
EV / Sales 2022 5,67x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 149,33 $
Last Close Price 121,26 $
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.-8.61%2 035 725
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.85%489 654
XIAOMI CORPORATION-23.80%82 115
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD1.84%19 390
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-6.48%1 028
FOCUSRITE PLC-1.86%851
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ