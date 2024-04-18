April 17 (Reuters) - Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook will meet Singapore's prime minister-designate Lawrence Wong as well as the city-state's incumbent leader Lee Hsien Loong as part of his Southeast Asia tour, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
