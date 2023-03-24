Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:47 2023-03-24 pm EDT
156.97 USD   -2.05%
03/24Apple CEO praises China's innovation, long history of cooperation on Beijing visit
RE
03/24Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, prophet of the rise of the PC, dies at 94
RE
03/24Strength in megacap stocks masks broader U.S. market woes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple CEO praises China's innovation, long history of cooperation on Beijing visit

03/24/2023 | 11:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Apple Original Series

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Apple CEO Tim Cook on Saturday used his first public remarks on his visit to China to praise the country for its rapid innovation and its long ties with the U.S. iPhone maker, according to local media reports.

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Saturday used his first public remarks in China in recent years to praise the country for its rapid innovation and its long ties with the U.S. iPhone maker, according to local media reports.

Cook is in Beijing to attend the China Development Forum, a government-organised event being held again in full force after the country ended its COVID controls late last year.

Besides Cook, the event is being attended by senior government officials as well as CEOs of firms such as Pfizer and BHP.

"Innovation is developing rapidly in China and I believe it will further accelerate," Cook was quoted by The Paper news outlet as saying.

His visit comes at a time of rising tensions between Beijing and Washington and as Apple has been looking to reduce its supply chain reliance on China and moving production to new up and coming centres such as India.

Last year, production at the world's largest iPhone factory run by Apple supplier Foxconn was heavily disrupted after China's zero-COVID policies fuelled worker unrest.

Cook also visited an Apple Store in Beijing on Friday, pictures of which went viral on Chinese social media.

During his speech, Cook also discussed education and the need for young people to learn programming critical thinking skills, announcing that Apple plans to increase spending on its rural education programme to 100 million yuan, the local media reports said.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.83% 160.25 Delayed Quote.23.34%
PFIZER, INC. 0.52% 40.39 Delayed Quote.-21.17%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.58% 6.8664 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
All news about APPLE INC.
03/24Apple CEO praises China's innovation, long history of cooperation on Beijing visit
RE
03/24Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, prophet of the rise of the PC, dies at 94
RE
03/24Strength in megacap stocks masks broader U.S. market woes
RE
03/24Apple Supplier Pegatron Reportedly Adding Second Factory in India
MT
03/24Apple's Taiwanese Supplier Pegatron Reportedly Engaged in Discussions to Open 2nd India..
MT
03/24European Midday Briefing: Bank Worries Continue -2-
DJ
03/24North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Lower as ..
DJ
03/24Apple Inc supplier Pegatron in talks to open second India factory -sources
RE
03/24Apple inc supplier pegatron planning to open second india factor…
RE
03/23Tech Up as Sector Seen as Insulated from Banking Crisis -- Tech Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 389 B - -
Net income 2023 94 213 M - -
Net cash 2023 63 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,8x
Yield 2023 0,60%
Capitalization 2 535 B 2 535 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,36x
EV / Sales 2024 5,85x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 160,25 $
Average target price 169,10 $
Spread / Average Target 5,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.23.34%2 514 582
XIAOMI CORPORATION11.70%38 920
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.37.26%12 705
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD7.61%10 325
DZS INC.-36.04%252
RTX A/S21.22%171
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer