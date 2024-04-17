JAKARTA, April 17 (Reuters) - Apple Inc will look into the possibility of building a manufacturing facility in Indonesia, its CEO said on Wednesday after meeting President Joko Widodo. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
