--Apple has disclosed internally that it is canceling its effort to build an electric car, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter

--The people said that some of the employees on the project will be transferred to Apple's artificial intelligence division and will focus on generative AI projects.

--Apple began developing an electric car around 2014, with work performed by the Special Projects Group.

--Apple declined to comment to Bloomberg.

Full article at Bloomberg

