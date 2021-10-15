Apple : China coal prices hit record highs, early winter chill adds to energy woes

* China thermal coal prices hit record high
* Power reform comes into effect
* Cold winds from north sweeps central and east China
* China's Met Office forecasts sharp drops in temperatures
BEIJING, Oct 15 (Reuters) - China's energy crisis deepened
on Friday as cold weather swept into much of the country and
power plants scrambled to stock up on coal, sending prices of
the fuel to record highs.
Electricity demand to heat homes and offices is expected to
soar this week as strong cold winds move down from northern
China. Forecasters predict average temperatures in some central
and eastern regions could fall by as much as 16 degrees Celsius
in the next 2-3 days.
Shortages of coal, high fuel prices and booming
post-pandemic industrial demand have sparked widespread power
shortages in the world's second-largest economy. Rationing has
already been in place in at least 17 of mainland China's more
than 30 regions since September, forcing some factories to
suspend production and disrupting supply chains.
The most-active January Zhengzhou thermal coal futures
hit a record high of 1,669.40 yuan ($259.42) per tonne
early on Friday. The contract has risen more than 200% year to
date.
The three northeastern provinces of Jilin, Heilongjiang and
Liaoning - among the worst hit by the power shortages last month
- and several regions in northern China including Inner Mongolia
and Gansu have started winter heating, which is mainly fuelled
by coal, to cope with the colder-than-normal weather.
Beijing has taken a slew of measures to contain coal price
rises including raising domestic coal output and cutting power
to power-hungry industries and some factories during periods of
peak demand. It has repeatedly assured users that energy
supplies will be secured for the winter heating season.
But power shortages are expected to continue into early next
year, with analysts and traders forecasting a 12% drop in
industrial power consumption in the fourth quarter as coal
supplies fall short and local governments give priority to
residential users.
Earlier this week, China in its boldest step in a
decades-long power sector reform said it would allow coal-fired
power prices to fluctuate by up to 20% from base levels from
Oct. 15, enabling power plants to pass on more of the high costs
of generation to commercial and industrial end-users.
Steel, aluminium, cement and chemical producers are expected
to face higher and more volatile power costs under the new
policy, pressuring profit margins. Data on Thursday showed
factory-gate inflation in September hit a record
high.
China aims to be "carbon neutral" by 2060 and Beijing has
been trying to reduce its reliance on polluting coal power in
favour of cleaner wind, solar and hydro. But coal is expected to
provide the bulk of its electricity needs for some time.
China is not the only nation struggling with power supplies,
which has led to fuel shortages and blackouts in some countries.
The crisis has highlighted the difficulty in cutting the global
economy's dependency on fossil fuels as world leaders seek to
revive efforts to tackle climate change at talks next month in
Glasgow.
China will strive to achieve carbon peaks by 2030, Vice
Premier Han Zheng said in a video message at the Russian Energy
Week International Forum, according to state-run news agency
Xinhua late on Thursday.
He also said that China and Russia are important forces
leading the energy transition and they should cooperate and
ensure smooth progress of major oil and gas pipeline and nuclear
power projects.
($1 = 6.4351 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting Shivani Singh in Beijing; additional reporting by
Aizhu Chen, Muyu Xu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim
Coghill)