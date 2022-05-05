Log in
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/05 03:34:44 pm EDT
155.49 USD   -6.34%
Apple Down Over 5%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:16p'Fortnite' returns to iOS, Android devices via Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming
RE
11:27aApple, Alphabet's Google, Microsoft Pledge to Expand Support for FIDO Alliance's Passwordless Sign-In on Websites, Apps
MT
Apple Down Over 5%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2020 -- Data Talk

05/05/2022 | 02:56pm EDT
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is currently at $157.35, down $8.67 or 5.22%


--Would be lowest close since April 27, 2022, when it closed at $156.57

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Oct. 30, 2020, when it fell 5.6%

--Snaps a three day winning streak

--Down 11.39% year-to-date

--Down 13.55% from its all-time closing high of $182.01 on Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 21.28% from 52 weeks ago (May 6, 2021), when it closed at $129.74

--Down 13.55% from its 52-week closing high of $182.01 on Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 28.17% from its 52-week closing low of $122.77 on May 12, 2021

--Traded as low as $156.45

--Down 5.76% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 23, 2021, when it fell as much as 6.04%

--Second most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Second most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Subtracted 57.14 points from the DJIA so far today


All data as of 2:36:24 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1455ET

Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 394 B - -
Net income 2022 99 930 M - -
Net cash 2022 64 087 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 0,54%
Capitalization 2 687 B 2 687 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,66x
EV / Sales 2023 6,23x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-6.50%2 687 064
XIAOMI CORPORATION-39.79%35 893
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-50.19%12 406
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-46.14%10 263
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-25.74%1 026
RTX A/S-19.15%184