Apple Down Over 5%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2020 -- Data Talk

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is currently at $157.35, down $8.67 or 5.22%

--Would be lowest close since April 27, 2022, when it closed at $156.57

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Oct. 30, 2020, when it fell 5.6%

--Snaps a three day winning streak

--Down 11.39% year-to-date

--Down 13.55% from its all-time closing high of $182.01 on Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 21.28% from 52 weeks ago (May 6, 2021), when it closed at $129.74

--Up 28.17% from its 52-week closing low of $122.77 on May 12, 2021

--Traded as low as $156.45

--Down 5.76% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 23, 2021, when it fell as much as 6.04%

--Second most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Second most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Subtracted 57.14 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 2:36:24 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

