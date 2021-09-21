Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple : EU plans to legislate for common phone charger despite Apple grumbles

09/21/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view of a harmonised mobile phone charger is seen during a news conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission will on Thursday present a legislative proposal for a common charger for mobile phones, tablets and headphones, a person familiar with the matter said - a move likely to affect iPhone maker Apple more than its rivals.

The European Union executive and EU lawmakers have been pushing for a common charger for over a decade, saying it would be better for the environment and more convenient for users.

The Commission wants the sale of chargers to be decoupled from devices, and also propose a harmonised charging port, the person said.

Apple, whose iPhones are charged from its Lightning cable, has said rules forcing connectors to conform to one type could deter innovation, create a mountain of electronic waste and irk consumers.

Rival Android-based devices are charged using USB-C connectors. Half the chargers sold with mobile phones in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector, while 29% had a USB-C connector and 21% a Lightning connector, according to a 2019 Commission study.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2021
All news about APPLE INC.
12:15pAPPLE : EU plans to legislate for common phone charger despite Apple grumbles
RE
09:50aNomura Says India's Business Resumption Plateaus in September
MT
08:16aMEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE : Ökar fokus på organisk tillväxt - Ingen negativ påverkan från ..
DJ
08:16aMEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE : Further increased focus on organic growth - No negative impact..
DJ
07:06aRegulators not up to speed on banks' digital marketplaces, EU watchdog says
RE
06:14aAPPLE INC : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
06:04aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Markets Steady with Fed in View
DJ
04:46aFutures bounce 1% after Evergrande-led selloff
RE
04:35aUniversal Music Surges on First Day of Trading, Showing Appetite to Invest in Music Ind..
DJ
03:01aPRESS RELEASE : Your Family Entertainment AG: Your Family Entertainment AG and Passenger E..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 366 B - -
Net income 2021 93 853 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 0,60%
Capitalization 2 363 B 2 363 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,24x
EV / Sales 2022 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 142,94 $
Average target price 165,36 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.7.72%2 362 822
XIAOMI CORPORATION-31.33%73 196
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-2.13%18 657
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.64%17 198
FIH MOBILE LIMITED21.05%1 183
GIGASET AG20.00%56