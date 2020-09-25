Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : EU's Vestager appeals court veto of $15 bln Apple tax order

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 06:31am EDT

BRUSSELS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on Friday appealed a court ruling dismissing her order to iPhone maker Apple to pay 13 billion euros ($15 billion) in Irish back taxes, a landmark case in the European Commission's crackdown against sweetheart tax deals.

The Luxembourg-based General Court in July scrapped the Commission's 2016 ruling, saying that EU competition enforcers had not met the requisite legal standard to show that Apple had enjoyed an unfair advantage.

Vestager said the case was important, a sign that her drive to get multinationals pay their fair share of taxes would continue unabated.

"The General Court judgment raises important legal issues that are of relevance to the Commission in its application of State aid rules to tax planning cases," she said in a statement.

"The Commission also respectfully considers that in its judgment the General Court has made a number of errors of law," Vestager said.

She said legislation is required to close the tax loopholes and ensure transparency, in a call to EU countries to revamp rules.

Apple said the court judgment proved it has always complied with Irish laws and that the issue was more about where it should pay taxes rather than the amount.

Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said Ireland has always been clear that the correct amount of Irish tax was paid and that the country provided no state aid to Apple.

The Commission's case centred on two Irish tax rulings that it said artificially reduced Apple's tax burden for over two decades, which in 2014 was as low as 0.005%.

Vestager has three ongoing tax cases, Ikea's and Nike's deals with the Netherlands, as well as Huhtamaki's agreement with Luxembourg.

($1 = 0.8587 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.03% 108.22 Delayed Quote.47.41%
HUHTAMAKI OYJ -0.99% 40.02 Delayed Quote.-2.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APPLE INC.
06:31aAPPLE : EU's Vestager appeals court veto of $15 bln Apple tax order
RE
06:29aAPPLE : $15 Billion Tax Battle Resumes in Europe -- 2nd Update
DJ
06:21aTech ETF outflows send a wake-up call after sizzling rally
RE
06:08aAPPLE : $15 Billion Tax Battle Resumes in Europe -- Update
DJ
06:06aAPPLE : EU Competition Chief Appeals Court Ruling on Apple's Taxes in Ireland
DJ
06:00aTech ETF outflows send a wake-up call after sizzling rally
RE
02:59aJustice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app store..
RE
02:34aJapan shares end higher as traders await more U.S. stimulus
RE
02:00aBIG FUNDS CIRCLE EDTECH AS POST-PAND : Mike Dolan
RE
09/24Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 273 B - -
Net income 2020 56 922 M - -
Net cash 2020 73 828 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,4x
Yield 2020 0,74%
Capitalization 1 851 B 1 851 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,51x
EV / Sales 2021 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 119,98 $
Last Close Price 108,22 $
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.47.41%1 850 836
XIAOMI CORPORATION84.04%61 713
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD26.39%21 314
MEITU, INC.-11.59%807
DIGIA OYJ42.86%177
DORO AB (PUBL)-13.47%114
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group