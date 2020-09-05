Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Epic Games asks court to prevent what it describes as Apple's 'retaliation'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/05/2020 | 06:56am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Epic Games logo, maker of the popular video game

Epic Games said late on Friday that it has asked a court to stop what it saw as Apple Inc's retaliation against the "Fortnite" creator after the iPhone maker terminated Epic Games' account on its App Store.

Epic Games filed for a preliminary injunction that would put its game back in the App Store and restore its developer account. The filing was made in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

It argued that Epic Games is "likely to suffer irreparable harm" in the absence of a preliminary injunction and that "the balance of harms tips sharply in Epic's favor".

The filing described the iPhone maker as a "monopolist" that maintains its monopolies by "explicitly prohibiting any competitive entry".

Late last week, Apple terminated Epic Games' account on its App Store amid a legal battle over the iPhone maker's in-app payment guidelines and accusations they constitute a monopoly.

Apple said last week its move will not affect Epic Games' Unreal Engine, a software tool relied on by hundreds of other app makers.

But the move meant iPhone users will not be able to download "Fortnite" or other Epic titles through the Apple App Store.

"This was a clear warning to any other developer that would dare challenge Apple's monopolies: follow our rules or we will cut you off from a billion iOS consumers - challenge us and we will destroy your business," Epic Games said in Friday's filing.

Apple pulled Epic Games after the popular games creator implemented a feature to let iPhone users make in-app purchases directly, rather than using Apple's in-app purchase system, which charges commissions of 30%.

Apple had said it would allow "Fortnite" back into the store if Epic removed the direct payment feature. But Epic refused to do so, saying complying with Apple's request would be "to collude with Apple to maintain their monopoly over in-app payments on iOS."

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ros Russell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APPLE INC.
06:56aAPPLE : Epic Games asks court to prevent what it describes as Apple's 'retaliati..
RE
02:48aSoftBankTrade Fueled Stock Rally -- WSJ
DJ
09/04WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire slashes Wells Fargo stake
RE
09/04UNITED AIRLINES, DRAFTKINGS, FACEBOO : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
09/04Stocks drop in choppy session
RE
09/04Tech Down On Reports Of SoftBank Bet, But Pares Losses Late In Session -- Tec..
DJ
09/04Wall Street ends lower as Nasdaq rout persists
RE
09/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/04REFILE-US STOCKS-Tech rout deepens, Nasdaq set for worst two-day fall since M..
RE
09/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 274 B - -
Net income 2020 57 101 M - -
Net cash 2020 75 649 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,2x
Yield 2020 0,66%
Capitalization 2 069 B 2 069 B -
EV / Sales 2020 7,27x
EV / Sales 2021 6,53x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 114,86 $
Last Close Price 120,96 $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target -5,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.64.77%2 068 723
XIAOMI CORPORATION127.27%76 144
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD48.46%24 987
MEITU, INC.4.27%952
DIGIA OYJ45.36%183
DORO AB (PUBL)-16.63%114
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group