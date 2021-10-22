Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple : Epic Games opposes Apple's effort to pause antitrust trial orders

10/22/2021 | 11:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with Epic Games logo is seen in front of Apple logo in this illustration

(Reuters) - "Fortnite" creator Epic Games on Friday opposed Apple Inc's efforts to put on hold orders handed down in an antitrust trial as a potentially lengthy appeals process plays out.

U.S. district Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in September struck down https://www.reuters.com/article/apple-epic-games-idTRNIKBN2G61IK some of the iPhone maker's App Store rules, including a prohibition on developers directing their users to other payment options beside Apple's in-app payment system, in a partial win for Epic and other app makers.

Apple has until Dec. 9 to comply with the injunction, but earlier this month the company said it will appeal the ruling and asked Gonzalez Rogers to put her order on hold as the appeals process, which could take more than a year, unfolds.

Epic on Friday argued in a court filing that Apple has not met the legal standard for that pause, which requires Apple show that it will be irreparably harmed by even temporarily complying with the order if the injunction is later reversed on appeal.

Epic said that Apple's positive comments about the ruling shortly after it landed, and its delay in asking for a pause, showed that it would not be harmed by enacting the orders.

"The public interest favors denying (Apple's request); an injunction is the only path to effective relief," Epic wrote. "History shows ... that in the absence of an injunction, Apple will not make any changes."

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A hearing on Apple's request is set for Nov. 9.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Franicsco; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Stephen Nellis


© Reuters 2021
All news about APPLE INC.
10/22APPLE : Epic Games opposes Apple's effort to pause antitrust trial orders
RE
10/22WALL ST WEEK AHEAD : Tech giants' earnings may be another test for markets at new highs
RE
10/22Communications Services Down After Snap Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
10/22Tech Stocks Retreat After Snap's Plunge
MT
10/22Tech Stocks Sinking Friday as Chipmakers Weigh
MT
10/22Snap tumbles, drags social media giants
RE
10/22Wall Street's main indexes turn lower as Powell talks taper
RE
10/22APPLE : Bağdat Caddesi now open in the heart of Istanbul
PU
10/22Asian, European motorists face record petrol prices as winter sets in
RE
10/22ALPHABET : Apple Likely Sees "Small" Impact if Matching Google's Subscription Fees Move, G..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 367 B - -
Net income 2021 93 949 M - -
Net cash 2021 76 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 2 458 B 2 458 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,50x
EV / Sales 2022 6,31x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 148,69 $
Average target price 166,31 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.12.06%2 470 929
XIAOMI CORPORATION-31.93%72 127
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-1.01%19 296
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.67%17 297
FIH MOBILE LIMITED32.63%1 267
DORO AB (PUBL)39.19%181