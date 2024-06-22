Apple Newsroom needs your permission to enable desktop notifications when new articles are published

PHOTOS June 22, 2024 Apple The Exchange TRX now open in Kuala Lumpur Download image The first customers arrive at Apple The Exchange TRX, the company's first retail location in Malaysia.

Apple's first retail location in Malaysia opened today in the heart of Kuala Lumpur's new Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) central business district. Apple The Exchange TRX will be an inspiring space for customers to discover and buy Apple's innovative lineup of products, receive exceptional service, and learn how to get the most out of their devices through Today at Apple sessions. To celebrate the opening, customers can participate in a special Today at Apple series, "Jom Discover," running through July 6. Customers can capture photos on iPhone with smashpop, enjoy a live performance by De Fam, explore how to sketch ideas on iPad with Iman Azman, create on Mac with Adam Lobo, and get moving with Nana Mohd.

Deirdre O'Brien and Apple team members celebrate the opening of Apple The Exchange TRX.

Hundreds of customers line up for their first visit to Apple The Exchange TRX.

Customers explore iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro at Apple The Exchange TRX.

Located in Kuala Lumpur's new Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) central business district, Apple The Exchange TRX offers the community an incredible space for shopping and special events, delivering the magic of Apple to customers in Malaysia like never before.

A customer tries out iPad and Apple Pencil at the grand opening of Apple The Exchange TRX.

Customers enjoy the lush rooftop park that wraps around Apple The Exchange TRX's upper level.

A customer shows off his new iPad Air and Apple Pencil Pro purchase at Apple The Exchange TRX.

Team members at Apple The Exchange TRX take a group photo.

An Apple team member leads one of the first Today at Apple sessions at Apple The Exchange TRX.

Customers line the atrium as they await their entry into Apple The Exchange TRX.

Customers show off their schwag at the opening of Apple The Exchange TRX.

Press Contacts Brian Bumbery Apple bumbery@apple.com Pia Fontes Apple pia_fontes@apple.com Apple Media Helpline media.help@apple.com

Press Contacts Brian Bumbery Apple bumbery@apple.com Pia Fontes Apple pia_fontes@apple.com Apple Media Helpline media.help@apple.com