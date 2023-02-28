Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:58 2023-02-27 pm EST
147.98 USD   +0.04%
06:12aApple Faces Revised Charges Over Music Streaming From EU
DJ
05:51aEU antitrust regulators narrow case against Apple
RE
05:25aEuropean Commission to Narrow Antitrust Investigation against Apple
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple Faces Revised Charges Over Music Streaming From EU

02/28/2023 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kim Mackrael


The European Union sent a revised charge sheet to Apple Inc., narrowing the scope of its allegations that the company abused its position in the market for distributing music-streaming apps.

The European Commission, the bloc's antitrust watchdog, said Tuesday its concerns now focus on contractual restrictions that Apple imposed on app developers, which the commission said prevented them from informing iPhone and iPad users about other ways to subscribe to music-streaming services.

The regulator said it no longer takes a position on the company imposing its own, in-app payment technology on music-streaming app developers, dropping earlier allegations related to the payment technology as part of an antitrust action first announced nearly two years ago. The case stems from a complaint by Spotify Technology SA, which competes with Apple's music-streaming service.


Write to By Kim Mackrael at Kim.Mackrael@wsj.com


(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 0611ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.82% 147.92 Delayed Quote.12.91%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. -0.26% 116.84 Delayed Quote.47.99%
All news about APPLE INC.
06:12aApple Faces Revised Charges Over Music Streaming From EU
DJ
05:51aEU antitrust regulators narrow case against Apple
RE
05:25aEuropean Commission to Narrow Antitrust Investigation against Apple
MT
05:08aCasio teams with Finland's Polar Electro on smartwatch
RE
03:19aAixtron aims to pick up speed again in 2023 - High demand drives
DP
03:06aApple supplier Foxlink unlikely to resume full India operations for two months-source
RE
02:56aApple could potentially face disruptions in supply chain for iph…
RE
02:56aApple supplier foxlink will not be able to resume full operation…
RE
02/27Global markets live: Berkshire Hathaway, Pfizer, Ford, Tesla, Broadc..
MS
02/27Apple Pays RUB906 Million Fine in Russia in Antitrust Probe
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 389 B - -
Net income 2023 94 160 M - -
Net cash 2023 66 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,7x
Yield 2023 0,65%
Capitalization 2 340 B 2 340 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,84x
EV / Sales 2024 5,37x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 147,92 $
Average target price 168,34 $
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.12.91%2 340 382
XIAOMI CORPORATION8.41%37 790
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD2.21%9 647
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.74%9 460
DZS INC.-14.98%332
RTX A/S12.90%155