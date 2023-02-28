Apple Faces Revised Charges Over Music Streaming From EU

By Kim Mackrael

The European Union sent a revised charge sheet to Apple Inc., narrowing the scope of its allegations that the company abused its position in the market for distributing music-streaming apps.

The European Commission, the bloc's antitrust watchdog, said Tuesday its concerns now focus on contractual restrictions that Apple imposed on app developers, which the commission said prevented them from informing iPhone and iPad users about other ways to subscribe to music-streaming services.

The regulator said it no longer takes a position on the company imposing its own, in-app payment technology on music-streaming app developers, dropping earlier allegations related to the payment technology as part of an antitrust action first announced nearly two years ago. The case stems from a complaint by Spotify Technology SA, which competes with Apple's music-streaming service.

