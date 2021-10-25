Apple : Fitness+ introduces workouts and meditations with SharePlay

October 25, 2021

UPDATE

Apple Fitness+ users can now work out or meditate together from different locations with the power of SharePlay

Fitness+ will also expand to 15 new countries on November 3

Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service built entirely around Apple Watch and designed to be welcoming to all, is introducing a new way to work out or meditate together with people in other locations with SharePlay, starting today. SharePlay makes it possible for iPhone, iPad, and Mac1 users to have shared experiences with friends and family while on a FaceTime call.

Beginning November 3, 2021, Fitness+ will also be available in 15 new countries, bringing the total number of countries the service is available in to 21. In both new and existing markets, Fitness+ will be available in English, with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish.

Additionally, beginning November 1, 2021, as part of their plan benefits, approximately 3 million fully insured UnitedHealthcare members in nearly every state in the US can enroll with Apple Fitness+ for a year-long subscription, at no additional cost.

"We created Fitness+ so everyone would have a place they feel inspired and motivated, no matter where they are on their fitness journey. We are so excited to be available to millions more people as we bring Fitness+ to 15 new countries next week, and can't wait for them to meet our welcoming trainer team," said Jay Blahnik, Apple's vice president of Fitness Technologies. "We also think our users are going to love working out or meditating together with SharePlay. It's a really fun way to connect with friends and family, even trade some words of encouragement or friendly smack talk, while also making progress toward closing their rings."

Work Out or Meditate Together with SharePlay

Today, Fitness+ is introducing a new way to work out or meditate together with family and friends using SharePlay, to help people stay motivated and accountable on their fitness journey. Fitness+ subscribers can use SharePlay to start a group workout or meditation with up to 32 of their friends and family while using FaceTime on an iPhone or iPad, and the selected Fitness+ session will stream completely in sync for every participant. Once on a FaceTime call, users will navigate to the Fitness app, select a workout or meditation, see their friends and family onscreen, and get started. SharePlay also works with Apple TV so users can follow the workout on a big screen while staying connected with friends on FaceTime using their iPhone or iPad. When working out in a group through SharePlay, users will see their metrics and progress toward closing their Activity rings, while also seeing and hearing friends. During a workout, when someone moves ahead on the Burn Bar or closes their Activity rings, everyone working out will be notified so they can celebrate together.

Country Expansion

Fitness+ is currently available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US. Beginning November 3, 2021, Fitness+ will be available in 15 new countries with the addition of Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. Fitness+ will be available in English, with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish, so more people can experience the workouts led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers whose approach is tailored to every body at every fitness level.

Fitness+ is available as a standalone subscription, or as a part of the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage.

Fitness+ is the first fitness experience built around Apple Watch, bringing studio-style workouts and guided meditations to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Workouts and guided meditations are led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers whose approach is welcoming to all. Fitness+ intelligently and seamlessly incorporates key workout metrics users love from Apple Watch for a personalized and immersive experience that users can complete wherever and whenever it is convenient for them. Workouts are fueled by music from today's top artists and designed to keep users motivated from start to finish whether their workout is five or 45 minutes long. Workouts include High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Pilates, Meditation, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing, and Mindful Cooldown.

With Fitness+, users can also get moving outside with Time to Walk - an inspiring audio experience on Apple Watch designed to encourage people to get active by walking more often. All that is needed is an Apple Watch and AirPods or Bluetooth headphones. Fitness+ also has programs designed to help users reach their goals during a specific season of life - like Workouts for Pregnancy, Workouts for Older Adults, Workouts for Beginners, and Meditations for Beginners. There is something for everyone to stay motivated, no matter where they are in their fitness journey.

As Fitness+ expands to new countries, the service is also building on its offerings, providing more options for maintaining and improving overall well-being. Fitness+ recently introduced a new program - Get Ready for Snow Season - featuring and designed with two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion skier Ted Ligety, along with Fitness+ trainer Anja Garcia. To prepare users to get back to their favorite winter sports, the program will help build strength, balance, and endurance so everyone can have more fun on the slopes, all the way to the last run.

Time to Walk

Today, Fitness+ is also introducing a new episode of Time to Walk, with writer, educator, and actor, Marilee Talkington, who has appeared on the Apple TV+ series "See." Talkington advocates for herself as someone who is legally blind, as well as other performers who have disabilities. On this walk, she talks about defying expectations and how she helps empower others to do the same. Time to Walk is an inspiring audio experience on Apple Watch designed to encourage people to get active by walking more often, featuring some of the world's most interesting and influential people who share stories, photos, and music with Fitness+ subscribers. The series, now in its second season, has featured guests such as Dolly Parton, Anthony Joshua, Naomi Campbell, Bebe Rexha, and more.

UnitedHealthcare

In September, UnitedHealthcare announced that it has expanded its work with Apple to provide millions of members with access - at no additional cost - to Apple Fitness+. This is the first such offer for Fitness+ by a health insurance provider. Starting November 1, fully insured UnitedHealthcare members in nearly every state will be eligible to enroll with Fitness+ for a year-long subscription.

Starting next year, employers with self-funded health plans will be able to purchase an Apple Fitness Bundle, which provides a 12-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ as well as a $25 Apple digital gift card. More information about the Apple Fitness+ offer is available at uhc.com/apple-fitness-plus.

Pricing and Availability

Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for $9.99 (US) per month or $79.99 (US) per year.

Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage for $29.95 (US) per month, and can be shared among up to six family members. Apple One Premier will be available in 17 new countries beginning November 3.

Fitness+ is currently available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US. It will be available in Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the UAE beginning November 3, 2021.

Three months of Apple Fitness+ are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 3 or later, and one month of Fitness+ is included for existing Apple Watch users.2

Fitness+ can be shared among six family members for the same price, making it easy for other Apple Watch users in the household to enjoy the service.

Fitness+ requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.2, and is available when paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14.3.

To get the newest features, use Fitness+ with Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 8.1, paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 15.1; iPad with iPadOS 15.1; or Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD with tvOS 15.1.

Beginning November 1, 2021, fully insured UnitedHealthcare members in nearly all states will be eligible to sign up for Apple Fitness+, and get a 12-month subscription at no additional cost. More information about the offer can be found at uhc.com/apple-fitness-plus.

About Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is an award-winning fitness and wellness service powered by Apple Watch and designed to be welcoming to all wherever they are in their journey to live a healthier day. Subscribers have access to the largest library of workout content in 4K with over 1,300 studio-style workouts, guided meditations, and curated programs, all led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers. Fitness+ helps users train their body and mind with a one-of-a-kind personalized and engaging experience that can be done anytime, anywhere, intelligently incorporates workout metrics from Apple Watch right on the screen, and motivates users from start to finish with music from today's top artists. With Fitness+, users can also get moving outside with Time to Walk - the inspiring audio experience on Apple Watch for Fitness+ - designed to encourage users to get active by walking more often. Each episode features some of the world's most interesting and influential people, who share stories, photos, and music with Fitness+ subscribers. Apple Fitness+ is available to customers in the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV, and will be available in 15 more countries beginning November 3, 2021. More information is available at apple.com/apple-fitness-plus.

Support for SharePlay on Mac devices will arrive in an update to macOS Monterey later this fall. $9.99 per month after free trial. No commitment. Plan automatically renews after trial until cancelled.

