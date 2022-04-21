Apple : Fitness+ rolls out curated Dance workouts and a new Dance Collection

April 21, 2022

Apple Fitness+ gives users "Permission to Dance" with new Artist Spotlight series, curated Dance workouts, and more

In the lead-up to International Dance Day, Fitness+ introduces a new Dance Collection, a limited-edition award, and a special Artist Spotlight featuring hit songs and iconic moves from BTS videos

This spring, Apple Fitness+, the first fitness and wellness service built entirely around Apple Watch and designed to be welcoming to all, is celebrating music and dance with a new lineup of world-renowned Artist Spotlight musicians and curated Dance content in the lead-up to International Dance Day on April 29. Introduced this week, the new Artist Spotlight sessions will include music by ABBA, BTS, and Queen. Additionally, new Dance content will be available next week, including a special Artist Spotlight Dance workout featuring music and iconic choreography from BTS, a limited-edition award for International Dance Day, and the new "Get into a Groove with Dance" workout Collection.

Artist Spotlight

The Fitness+ Artist Spotlight series returned April 18 with pop legends ABBA, global K-pop phenomenon BTS, and rock icons Queen. The series dedicates an entire workout playlist to a single artist, and this week, users can dance to ABBA, sweat to BTS in a HIIT workout, or do a Strength workout to Queen. Every Monday for four weeks, new workouts featuring each artist will appear in Fitness+ across different workout types, including Strength, HIIT, Dance, Treadmill, Cycling, Yoga, and Pilates. Previous Artist Spotlight workouts have featured music by Alicia Keys, the Beatles, Calvin Harris, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, Nicki Minaj, Pharrell Williams, Shakira, and more.

Inspired by these Fitness+ workouts, Apple Music and Apple One subscribers can enjoy the Fitness+ Spotlight series, which features a unique playlist for each individual Artist Spotlight musician, including motivating, high-energy tracks from their entire catalogs, as well as collaborations and remixes to keep people moving outside of their Fitness+ workouts.

Dance

Globally, dance is one of the most popular and fun ways to stay active. It's also a workout type on Apple Watch with an algorithm that can capture accurate calorie exertion even with the unique challenges of measuring different body-to-arm motions typical with dance, and has been a flagship workout type for Fitness+ since it launched. Starting April 25, Fitness+ will celebrate dance all week long.

Fitness+ trainer Ben Allen will share a first-of-its-kind Artist Spotlight Dance workout set to the music of BTS. The moves featured in this workout are taken directly from the choreography in BTS videos. Songs include "Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)," "Dynamite," "Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)," "DNA," "MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)," "Permission to Dance," and "Life Goes On." Also that week, LaShawn Jones's Dance workout will inspire users to move to songs that bring on a feeling of joy, and Jhon Gonzalez will invite users to dance to tracks that celebrate traditional and powerful rhythms from different genres, including cumbia, tango, and Indian pop.

On International Dance Day, Apple Watch users around the world are encouraged to find time to groove, and can earn a limited-edition award and animated stickers for Messages for completing any Dance workout of 20 minutes or more. Fitness+ will feature a special section of Dance workouts to help subscribers earn the award, including six 20-minute workouts across Latin Grooves, Upbeat Anthems, Throwback Hits, and Hip-Hop/R&B playlists.

Fitness+ is also unveiling a new workout Collection on April 25 designed to get subscribers dancing any day of the year. "Get into a Groove with Dance" starts with three 20-minute workouts from each of the Fitness+ Dance trainers to "Get on the Dance Floor." Subscribers will gain confidence with short routines before progressing to "Take Center Stage" with three 30-minute performance-based workouts. The workouts include '80s classics, hip-hop chart toppers, and Latin music from around the world. Collections, introduced in January, are curated series of workouts and meditations from the Fitness+ library organized to help users reach their goals.

In addition to all of the new Dance content coming to Fitness+ in April, there are already many ways for subscribers of all ages and skill levels to get dancing, from the program for beginners to Workouts for Older Adults.

About Apple Fitness

Apple Fitness+ is an award-winning fitness and wellness service powered by Apple Watch and designed to be welcoming to all, wherever they are in their journey, and to help users live a healthier day. Subscribers have access to the largest library of workout content in 4K Ultra High Definition with studio-style workouts and meditations, all led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers. Fitness+ also has workout programs with custom content designed to help users through a season of life or prepare for important moments, an Artist Spotlight series with entire playlists by world-renowned music artists, and Collections, which include curated content from the Fitness+ library to help users go after their goals. Fitness+ helps users train their body and mind with a one-of-a-kind personalized and engaging experience that can be done anytime, anywhere, intelligently incorporates workout metrics from Apple Watch right on the screen, and motivates users from start to finish with music from today's top artists. With Fitness+, users can also get moving with inspiring audio experiences including Time to Walk, featuring some of the world's most interesting and influential people, and Time to Run, designed to help users become more consistent and better runners. Apple Fitness+ is available in English with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish. More information is available at apple.com/apple-fitness-plus.

Pricing and Availability

Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for $9.99 (US) per month or $79.99 (US) per year.

Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage for $29.95 (US) per month, and can be shared among six family members.

Fitness+ is available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

Three months of Apple Fitness+ are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 3 or later, and one month of Fitness+ is included for existing Apple Watch users.

Fitness+ can be shared among up to six family members for the same price, making it easy for other Apple Watch users in the same household to enjoy the service.

Fitness+ requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.2, and is available when paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14.3.

To get the newest features, use Fitness+ with Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 8.3, paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 15.2; iPad with iPadOS 15.2; or Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD with tvOS 15.2.

