Apple : Fortnite' Will Remain Out of Apple's App Store Ahead of Trial, Judge Rules

A California federal judge said Apple Inc. doesn't have to return the popular videogame "Fortnite" to its App Store but maintained that the tech giant can't block the game's creator from accessing its critical software development tools.

The ruling Friday on Epic Games Inc.'s motion for a preliminary injunction yielded a split decision similar to Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers' order in August.

"Given the novelty and the magnitude of the issues, as well as the debate in both the academic community and society at large, the Court is unwilling to tilt the playing field in favor of one party or the other with an early ruling of likelihood of success on the merits," Judge Gonzalez Rogers wrote in her ruling.

