Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Fortnite' Will Remain Out of Apple's App Store Ahead of Trial, Judge Rules

10/09/2020 | 05:44pm EDT

By Sarah E. Needleman

A California federal judge said Apple Inc. doesn't have to return the popular videogame "Fortnite" to its App Store but maintained that the tech giant can't block the game's creator from accessing its critical software development tools.

The ruling Friday on Epic Games Inc.'s motion for a preliminary injunction yielded a split decision similar to Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers' order in August.

"Given the novelty and the magnitude of the issues, as well as the debate in both the academic community and society at large, the Court is unwilling to tilt the playing field in favor of one party or the other with an early ruling of likelihood of success on the merits," Judge Gonzalez Rogers wrote in her ruling.

Write to Sarah E. Needleman at sarah.needleman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-09-20 1944ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 273 B - -
Net income 2020 56 923 M - -
Net cash 2020 73 839 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,1x
Yield 2020 0,68%
Capitalization 2 000 B 2 000 B -
EV / Sales 2020 7,06x
EV / Sales 2021 6,26x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 119,98 $
Last Close Price 116,97 $
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.59.33%1 966 279
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.6.99%345 998
XIAOMI CORPORATION94.34%64 855
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD30.97%21 425
FITBIT, INC.4.57%1 853
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.34%1 082
