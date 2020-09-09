Apple : Fortnite says gamers can no longer use Apple sign-in system

Apple and Epic Games have been in a legal battle since August, when the maker of the popular video game launched its own in-app payment system.

Apple's App Store requires developers to use Apple's payment system and pay a 30% commission.

The iPhone maker on Thursday filed counter claims against Epic, asking for lost App Store fees and other damages, and seeking an order to stop the game maker from operating its own in-app payment system.

