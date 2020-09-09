Apple : Fortnite says gamers can no longer use Apple sign-in system

Sept 9 (Reuters) - "Fortnite" users will no longer be able
to use Apple Inc's sign-in system to log in to the game
as early as Friday, the video game maker said.
Apple and Epic Games have been in a legal battle since
August, when the maker of the popular video game launched its
own in-app payment system.
Apple's App Store requires developers to use Apple's payment
system and pay a 30% commission.
The iPhone maker on Thursday filed counter claims against
Epic, asking for lost App Store fees and other damages, and
seeking an order to stop the game maker from operating its own
in-app payment system.
