  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:13 2022-08-17 am EDT
173.75 USD   +0.42%
09:44aAPPLE : GarageBand drops new in-app Remix Sessions featuring Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN
09:43aCredit Suisse Analyst Assumes Coverage of Apple With Outperform Rating, Up From Neutral, Names Co as Top Pick, Sets $201 Price Target
09:25aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : August 17, 2022
Apple : GarageBand drops new in-app Remix Sessions featuring Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN

08/17/2022 | 09:44am EDT
UPDATEAugust 17, 2022
GarageBand drops new in-app Remix Sessions featuring Katy Perry and K-pop supergroup SEVENTEEN
Remix "Harleys in Hawaii" by Katy Perry and "Darl+ing" by SEVENTEEN using GarageBand on iPhone and iPad
Using GarageBand on iPhone and iPad, aspiring musicians can learn how to remix hit songs from Katy Perry and K-pop supergroup SEVENTEEN.
Starting today, GarageBand for iOS and iPadOS will include two all-new, in-app Remix Sessions featuring Katy Perry and K-pop supergroup SEVENTEEN. GarageBand Remix Sessions enable anyone to express their inner DJ using tracks from today's top artists. With in-app inspiration from the artists themselves and step-by-step video instruction from an Apple Creative Pro, the sessions give aspiring musicians the ability to put their own personal spin on the hit songs "Harleys in Hawaii" by Katy Perry and "Darl+ing" by SEVENTEEN.
The Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN Remix Sessions are available as a free download in the GarageBand Sound Library, which also includes a wide variety of free loops, sounds, and instruments that provide all the building blocks needed to mix and match and take the original songs in an all-new direction. Using GarageBand's popular Live Loops interface to remix, anyone can quickly rearrange and add new elements to the songs, while keeping everything in sync with tempo and key - no music theory expertise required. Remix FX allows even greater variety with filters, repeaters, and more to create the ultimate drop. Whether it's a complete flip from house to hip-hop, or a mashup of multiple genres, GarageBand users can let their creativity run wild.
GarageBand's Live Loops interface breaks down the key components of Katy Perry's "Harleys in Hawaii" into a series of loops that can be easily remixed to give the song an all-new sound.
In-app instruction by Blake, an Apple Creative Pro, gives users step-by-step instructions on how to remix the hit song "Darl+ing" by SEVENTEEN.
Today at Apple
Offered in Apple Store locations worldwide, free creative and educational Today at Apple sessions inspire customers to go further with the products they love. Starting today, an all-new Today at Apple session, Music Skills: Remix Katy Perry, will be offered in-person at Apple Store locations worldwide. In this session, Retail Creative Pros will teach customers how to remix Katy Perry's "Harleys in Hawaii," using GarageBand on iPad and iPhone. Previous Today at Apple Remix Sessions have featured top music artists including Billie Eilish, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and more. Customers can sign up to take part in a session at an Apple Store near them on the Today at Apple homepage.
For a fun, in-person experience, customers can visit Apple Store locations worldwide to take part in the new Today at Apple session, Music Skills: Remix Katy Perry.
SEVENTEEN's Woozi, artist: "We love sharing the music-making experience with our fans. We've used GarageBand for years, so it's an honor to collaborate with Apple on our Remix Session in GarageBand. Now our fans can create music the same way we do. We hope everyone will have fun remixing our song 'Darl+ing' with their own sense of style, and we can't wait for Carats to share their final remixes with us and the rest of the world when they're done."
K-pop supergroup and GarageBand users SEVENTEEN.
Availability
All-new Remix Sessions are available today as a free download from the Sound Library in GarageBand 2.3.12 for iOS and iPadOS, or later. For more information, visit apple.com/ios/garageband.
Press Contacts

Starlayne Meza

Apple

starlayne_meza@apple.com

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 13:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 393 B - -
Net income 2022 99 563 M - -
Net cash 2022 56 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 0,52%
Capitalization 2 781 B 2 781 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,94x
EV / Sales 2023 6,56x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 173,03 $
Average target price 179,85 $
Spread / Average Target 3,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-2.56%2 780 722
XIAOMI CORPORATION-38.20%37 010
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-45.88%12 849
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-54.95%8 349
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-24.26%1 043
DZS INC.-15.29%383