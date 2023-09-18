iPadOS 17 takes iPad even further with new levels of personalization, beautiful and helpful custom Lock Screens, easier ways to find and share information, and intelligent features to help get things done.

iPadOS 17 brings new levels of personalization and versatility to iPad, and is available today as a free software update.

Users can now customize the Lock Screen with stunning wallpapers, new ways to showcase their favorite photos, and expressive fonts and colors to personalize the look of the date and time. Interactive widgets take glanceable information further with the ability to get tasks done right in the moment with just a tap, directly from the Lock Screen or Home Screen.

Messages brings updates to search and offers new ways for users to express themselves, including a stickers experience with new emoji stickers and the ability to create Live Stickers by lifting subjects from photos. In FaceTime, users can leave an audio or video message when someone doesn't pick up a call, and activate reactions through simple gestures. Powered by Continuity Camera, users can take advantage of the camera and microphone on iPad and initiate a video call directly from Apple TV, or start the call on iPad and then hand it off to Apple TV.

Working with PDFs on iPad is easier than ever. Coming later this year, AutoFill identifies and fills fields in forms, allowing users to quickly add details such as names, addresses, and emails from Contacts. Notes also offers new ways to organize, read, annotate, and collaborate on PDFs, and now lets users quickly link one note to another.

The Health app comes to iPad with a design optimized for the larger display. HealthKit enables developers to create innovative health and fitness experiences that incorporate data users choose to share, with rigorous privacy and data security protocols.

Stage Manager adds more flexibility to the positioning of windows and offers the ability to use an external display camera for FaceTime and conference calls. With Profiles in Safari, users can keep their browsing separate between topics like work and personal. Freeform gets new drawing tools and adds Follow Along to guide collaborators around the board, and Keyboard brings big improvements to autocorrect, allowing users to enter text faster, easier, and more accurately than ever before.