iPadOS 17 takes iPad even further with new levels of personalization, beautiful and helpful custom Lock Screens, easier ways to find and share information, and intelligent features to help get things done.
iPadOS 17 brings new levels of personalization and versatility to iPad, and is available today as a free software update.
Users can now customize the Lock Screen with stunning wallpapers, new ways to showcase their favorite photos, and expressive fonts and colors to personalize the look of the date and time. Interactive widgets take glanceable information further with the ability to get tasks done right in the moment with just a tap, directly from the Lock Screen or Home Screen.
Messages brings updates to search and offers new ways for users to express themselves, including a stickers experience with new emoji stickers and the ability to create Live Stickers by lifting subjects from photos. In FaceTime, users can leave an audio or video message when someone doesn't pick up a call, and activate reactions through simple gestures. Powered by Continuity Camera, users can take advantage of the camera and microphone on iPad and initiate a video call directly from Apple TV, or start the call on iPad and then hand it off to Apple TV.
Working with PDFs on iPad is easier than ever. Coming later this year, AutoFill identifies and fills fields in forms, allowing users to quickly add details such as names, addresses, and emails from Contacts. Notes also offers new ways to organize, read, annotate, and collaborate on PDFs, and now lets users quickly link one note to another.
The Health app comes to iPad with a design optimized for the larger display. HealthKit enables developers to create innovative health and fitness experiences that incorporate data users choose to share, with rigorous privacy and data security protocols.
Stage Manager adds more flexibility to the positioning of windows and offers the ability to use an external display camera for FaceTime and conference calls. With Profiles in Safari, users can keep their browsing separate between topics like work and personal. Freeform gets new drawing tools and adds Follow Along to guide collaborators around the board, and Keyboard brings big improvements to autocorrect, allowing users to enter text faster, easier, and more accurately than ever before.
A Lock Screen with kaleidoscope wallpaper is shown on the 11-inch iPad Pro.
Stickers in Messages is shown on the 11-inch iPad Pro.
FaceTime is shown on the 11-inch iPad Pro.
AutoFill in PDFs is shown on the 11-inch iPad Pro.
Collaborating on FaceTime in Notes is shown on the 11-inch iPad Pro.
Health sharing is shown on the 11-inch iPad Pro.
Freeform is shown on the 11-inch iPad Pro.
The Lock Screen is redesigned to be more beautiful, personal, and useful.
A new stickers experience in Messages lets users express themselves, be creative, and share ideas on the fly.
Users can leave an audio or video message in FaceTime.
Entering information in PDFs is now easier than ever.
Notes allows users to review and mark up PDFs and scanned documents right in the note.
Users can securely share health data and receive important notifications about their loved ones' health in the Health app.
In Freeform, users can create expressive boards with new drawing tools and a diagramming mode.
iPadOS 17 is available for iPad (6th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation and later), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later). Features are subject to change. Some features may not be available in all regions, all languages, or on all devices. For full details, visit apple.com/ipados/ipados-17.
September 18, 2023
UPDATE
iPadOS 17 is now available
