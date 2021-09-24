Log in
Apple : IPhone 13 lineup, new iPad mini, and ninth-generation iPad arrive worldwide

09/24/2021 | 05:12am EDT
PHOTOSSeptember 24, 2021
iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad mini, and
ninth-generation iPad arrive worldwide
On Friday, September 24, the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 lineup, powerful new iPad mini, and ninth-generation iPad went on sale around the world.
Apple Store locations, as well as Apple's online store, are open for customers who want to learn about and experience the newest iPhone and iPad lineups. Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip, and 5G. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual-camera system ever in iPhone and powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design. iPad mini features an all-screen design, the A15 Bionic chip, 5G, Center Stage, and more. iPad features the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, Center Stage, True Tone, and now starts with double the storage.
Online or in-store, Apple Specialists are available one-on-one to help customers choose their new product, trade in an old one, find a great carrier offer, and help them get up and running on their new device.
Customers at Apple Sanlitun in Beijing, China, explore the newest iPhone and iPad lineups.
Share article

  • Images in this article

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
