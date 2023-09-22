Apple Newsroom needs your permission to enable desktop notifications when new articles are published

On Friday, September 22, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, the new Apple Watch SE, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging (USB-C) arrived in Apple Store locations around the world. Apple team members celebrated with the first customers to explore the latest products, and were ready to support them with exceptional service and personalized shopping assistance.

The iPhone 15 lineup features a new design with a durable, color-infused back glass and a new contoured edge, and with its aerospace-grade titanium design that's strong yet lightweight, iPhone 15 Pro delivers Apple's lightest Pro models ever and ushers in next-level performance and mobile gaming with A17 Pro. The camera systems across the full lineup take portrait photography to the next level with improvements in low-light performance, and a new 5x Telephoto camera - available exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max - that's great for close-ups, wildlife photos, and more.

Apple Watch Series 9 is more powerful than ever with the new S9 SiP, and together with the new Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra 2 achieve a significant environmental milestone toward Apple 2030: Apple's plan to be carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product lifecycle by 2030. For the first time, customers can choose a carbon neutral option of any Apple Watch. All models introduce a groundbreaking new double tap gesture, and Ultra 2 has the same 36-hour battery life with regular use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.