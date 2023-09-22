Apple Newsroom needs your permission to enable desktop notificationswhen new articles are published
PHOTOSSeptember 22, 2023
iPhone 15 lineup, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrive worldwide
Download image
Apple Newsroom needs your permission to enable desktop notificationswhen new articles are published
On Friday, September 22, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, the new Apple Watch SE, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging (USB-C) arrived in Apple Store locations around the world. Apple team members celebrated with the first customers to explore the latest products, and were ready to support them with exceptional service and personalized shopping assistance.
The iPhone 15 lineup features a new design with a durable, color-infused back glass and a new contoured edge, and with its aerospace-grade titanium design that's strong yet lightweight, iPhone 15 Pro delivers Apple's lightest Pro models ever and ushers in next-level performance and mobile gaming with A17 Pro. The camera systems across the full lineup take portrait photography to the next level with improvements in low-light performance, and a new 5x Telephoto camera - available exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max - that's great for close-ups, wildlife photos, and more.
Apple Watch Series 9 is more powerful than ever with the new S9 SiP, and together with the new Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra 2 achieve a significant environmental milestone toward Apple 2030: Apple's plan to be carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product lifecycle by 2030. For the first time, customers can choose a carbon neutral option of any Apple Watch. All models introduce a groundbreaking new double tap gesture, and Ultra 2 has the same 36-hour battery life with regular use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.
Customers can discover and buy Apple Products at their local Apple Store, as well as on apple.com and the Apple Store app. In-store and online, Apple Specialists are available to help customers with many great retail services, including choosing the products that best fit their needs, trading in old devices, finding a carrier offer, and getting new devices up and running.

Apple Central World, Bangkok

Apple Nanjing East, Shanghai

Apple Sanlitun, Beijing

Apple's Deirdre O'Brien poses for a group selfie with team members at Apple Sanlitun.

Apple Sydney, Australia

Share article

  • Text of this article

    September 22, 2023

    PHOTOS

    iPhone 15 lineup, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrive worldwide

    On Friday, September 22, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, the new Apple Watch SE, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging (USB-C) arrived in Apple Store locations around the world. Apple team members celebrated with the first customers to explore the latest products, and were ready to support them with exceptional service and personalized shopping assistance.

    The iPhone 15 lineup features a new design with a durable, color-infused back glass and a new contoured edge, and with its aerospace-grade titanium design that's strong yet lightweight, iPhone 15 Pro delivers Apple's lightest Pro models ever and ushers in next-level performance and mobile gaming with A17 Pro. The camera systems across the full lineup take portrait photography to the next level with improvements in low-light performance, and a new 5x Telephoto camera - available exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max - that's great for close-ups, wildlife photos, and more.

    Apple Watch Series 9 is more powerful than ever with the new S9 SiP, and together with the new Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra 2 achieve a significant environmental milestone toward Apple 2030: Apple's plan to be carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product lifecycle by 2030. For the first time, customers can choose a carbon neutral option of any Apple Watch. All models introduce a groundbreaking new double tap gesture, and Ultra 2 has the same 36-hour battery life with regular use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

    Customers can discover and buy Apple Products at their local Apple Store, as well as on apple.com and the Apple Store app. In-store and online, Apple Specialists are available to help customers with many great retail services, including choosing the products that best fit their needs, trading in old devices, finding a carrier offer, and getting new devices up and running.

    Press Contacts

    Brian Bumbery

    Apple

    bumbery@apple.com

    Pia Fontes

    Apple

    pia_fontes@apple.com

    Apple Media Helpline

    media.help@apple.com

    Copy text

  • Images in this article

    Download all images
Press Contacts

Brian Bumbery

Apple

bumbery@apple.com

Pia Fontes

Apple

pia_fontes@apple.com

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

Latest News
QUICK READ
tvOS 17 available now, bringing FaceTime to Apple TV 4K
September 18, 2023
QUICK READ
Apple expands the power of iCloud with new iCloud+ plans
September 18, 2023
UPDATE
watchOS 10 is available today
September 18, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 22 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2023 07:15:08 UTC.