Apple Introduces the Powerful Next-Generation Apple TV 4K

The strongest Apple TV yet features the A15 Bionic chip, adds HDR10+, and brings the best of Apple to the biggest screen in the home — all at a new starting price

Apple® today announced the next generation of Apple TV® 4K — more powerful, entertaining, and affordable than ever, and offering impressive cinematic quality. Driven by the A15 Bionic chip that delivers faster performance and more fluid gameplay, the new Apple TV 4K features endless entertainment options for everyone to enjoy on the biggest screen in the home. HDR10+ support joins Dolby Vision on Apple TV 4K, so users can watch their favorite movies and TV shows in the best quality possible across more TVs.1 Running tvOS®, the powerful and intuitive OS for the living room, and featuring the popular Siri Remote®, Apple TV 4K simplifies the way users discover and enjoy their favorite content. Its seamless integration with other Apple devices and services magically transforms the living room in different ways for the entire family, while also adding convenience as a smart home hub.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005810/en/

The next-generation Apple TV 4K is an entertainment powerhouse with something fun for everyone in the family, bringing the best of Apple to the living room. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Apple TV 4K is available in two configurations: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), which offers 64GB of storage; and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet), which offers support for Gigabit Ethernet for fast networking and streaming, Thread mesh networking protocol to connect even more smart home accessories, and twice the storage for apps and games (128GB). Customers can order the new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote today at a new starting price of $129, with availability beginning Friday, November 4.

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favorite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. It offers something for everyone in the family to love.”

A Cinematic Home Theater Experience

The next generation of Apple TV 4K is an entertainment powerhouse, bringing the best video and audio capabilities to the biggest screen in the home. At the heart of the new Apple TV 4K is A15 Bionic, making the device even more powerful and energy efficient. CPU performance is now up to 50 percent faster than the previous generation, delivering greater responsiveness, faster navigation, and snappier UI animations. GPU performance is now up to 30 percent faster than the previous generation for even smoother gameplay.

Apple TV 4K now supports HDR10+, in addition to Dolby Vision, expanding rich visual quality across more TVs, producing the eye-popping details and vibrant colors intended by content creators. Users can also enjoy a home theater experience with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1, or Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound for immersive audio.2

With the Siri Remote, users enjoy a touch-enabled clickpad that provides speed, fluidity, and precise control to easily navigate the simple, elegant user interface of Apple TV.3 On the Apple TV app, customers can access award-winning series and films on Apple TV+®, as well as over 100,000 movies and series to buy or rent, and direct premium subscriptions to popular streaming services.

Seamless Integration with the Apple Ecosystem

Apple TV 4K works seamlessly with other Apple devices, starting with a magical setup process with iPhone® and effortless control at any time with the Apple TV Remote in Control Center. The deep integration of Apple hardware, software, and services with Apple TV 4K unlocks an unparalleled experience that brings the best of the Apple ecosystem to the living room.4

Apple Music offers access to a catalog of over 100 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and music videos through Apple TV 4K. With original content from the most respected and beloved people in music, autoplay, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and immersive Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Apple Music® offers the world’s best listening experience.

offers access to a catalog of over 100 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and music videos through Apple TV 4K. With original content from the most respected and beloved people in music, autoplay, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and immersive Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Apple Music® offers the world’s best listening experience. Apple TV+ is the home of premium drama and comedy series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner, “CODA”; record-breaking Emmy Award winner “Ted Lasso”; hit drama “Severance”; “Shantaram,” based on the bestselling novel; and acclaimed series “Bad Sisters,” “Mythic Quest,” “Pachinko,” and many more. Viewers can also enjoy films such as “Sidney,” a documentary honoring the legendary Sidney Poitier; “Causeway,” starring and produced by Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence; and the holiday story “Spirited,” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. Apple TV+ also offers live sports, including “Friday Night Baseball,” and Major League Soccer matches coming in early 2023.

is the home of premium drama and comedy series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner, “CODA”; record-breaking Emmy Award winner “Ted Lasso”; hit drama “Severance”; “Shantaram,” based on the bestselling novel; and acclaimed series “Bad Sisters,” “Mythic Quest,” “Pachinko,” and many more. Viewers can also enjoy films such as “Sidney,” a documentary honoring the legendary Sidney Poitier; “Causeway,” starring and produced by Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence; and the holiday story “Spirited,” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. Apple TV+ also offers live sports, including “Friday Night Baseball,” and Major League Soccer matches coming in early 2023. Apple Arcade on Apple TV 4K features award-winning premium games, with new titles and major content updates added weekly, all without ads or in-app purchases. Players can pair popular game controllers to enjoy hit titles like “NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition” and “Jetpack Joyride 2,” along with longtime favorites like “Sneaky Sasquatch,” as well as “Warped Kart Racers” with a new multiuser mode.

on Apple TV 4K features award-winning premium games, with new titles and major content updates added weekly, all without ads or in-app purchases. Players can pair popular game controllers to enjoy hit titles like “NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition” and “Jetpack Joyride 2,” along with longtime favorites like “Sneaky Sasquatch,” as well as “Warped Kart Racers” with a new multiuser mode. Apple Fitness+ is an award-winning fitness and wellness service designed to be welcoming to all users, wherever they are on their journey, and help them live a healthier day. Apple TV 4K users can enjoy the largest library of workout content in 4K Ultra High Definition with over 3,000 studio-style workouts and meditations, all led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers. This fall, iPhone users can subscribe to and enjoy Fitness+ in the 21 countries and regions where it is available, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch®. Users only need an iPhone to sign up, and can then experience Fitness+ on Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad® with onscreen trainer guidance and interval timing, and estimated calories burned will be used to make progress on their Move ring. Fitness+ users with Apple Watch can take their motivation to the next level with personalized real-time metrics that display on Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad.

tvOS

This fall, new features coming to the Apple TV experience with tvOS 16 include updates to Siri® that will make it even easier for customers to use their voice to control Apple TV and interact with the results.5 Siri on Apple TV features a complete redesign, and will be able to recognize each user’s voice, so they can easily access their movies, shows, music, games, and apps, and pick up where they left off. By using the Siri Remote and asking “What should I watch?” users can get tailored recommendations.

When wearing AirPods®, users can say “Hey Siri” to search and enjoy a hands-free way to control Apple TV. Siri support on Apple TV has expanded to Chile, Finland, and South Africa, and will launch in Denmark, Luxembourg, and Singapore later this year, bringing Siri on Apple TV to 30 countries and regions.

With iCloud® Shared Photo Library on Apple TV, everyone in the family will be able to enjoy everyone’s photos together on the big screen. Cross-device connectivity on Apple TV 4K will enable developers to integrate personalized experiences between their iPhone and Apple Watch apps with Apple TV.

Users can continue to enjoy SharePlay™ by starting a FaceTime® session on iPhone or iPad and watching a TV show or movie on Apple TV to stay completely in sync — ensuring everyone catches a movie’s dramatic reveal or a show’s punchline at the same moment. With shared playback controls, including using the Siri Remote, anyone in the SharePlay session can play, pause, or jump ahead.

Apple TV 4K as a Smart Home Hub

As a home hub, Apple TV 4K securely connects to compatible smart home accessories, including HomeKit® cameras, lights, shades, and more; allows the user to set scenes and control their smart home while away; and ensures that accessories can run automatically. Apple TV 4K is also an essential building block for Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard that enables a wide variety of accessories to work together seamlessly across platforms, helping to fulfill the true vision of a smart home.

When viewing a HomeKit camera, Apple TV users can control nearby accessories — such as turning on the outdoor lights — or display multiple cameras at the same time on the TV screen for a more complete view. In addition, HomeKit Secure Video uses the on-device intelligence of Apple TV 4K to privately analyze the video to detect people, animals, cars, and package deliveries.6

With Thread networking support, Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet) connects compatible Thread-based smart home accessories reliably and securely.

Apple TV 4K and the Environment

The new Apple TV 4K is designed to minimize its impact on the environment, using nearly 30 percent less power than the previous generation while achieving more powerful performance.7 The efficiency gains of A15 Bionic eliminate the need for an internal fan, resulting in a more compact design and contributing to a 25 percent reduction in carbon footprint over the previous generation.

In a first for Apple TV, Apple TV 4K features 100 percent recycled gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards, which also include 100 percent recycled tin in the solder. The thermal module is made with 80 percent recycled aluminum, while the enclosure of the Siri Remote includes 100 percent recycled aluminum. Redesigned packaging removes the outer plastic wrap, and over 90 percent of packaging is fiber based, bringing Apple closer to its goal of completely removing plastic from all packaging by 2025. The Apple TV 4K lineup is free of mercury, BFRs, PVC, and beryllium.

Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to be 100 percent carbon neutral across the entire manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles. This means that every Apple device sold, from component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way through recycling and material recovery, will have net-zero climate impact.

Pricing and Availability

The new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote will be available starting at $129 (US) from apple.com/store, in the Apple Store® app, and at Apple Store locations. Apple TV 4K is also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select pay TV providers.

(US) from apple.com/store, in the Apple Store® app, and at Apple Store locations. Apple TV 4K is also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select pay TV providers. Customers can order the new Apple TV 4K beginning today, with availability starting Friday, November 4, in more than 30 countries and regions, including the US .

. The Siri Remote has the same beloved design and functionality as the previous generation, and adopts USB-C for charging. It is included with the new Apple TV 4K, or can be purchased separately for $59 (US) starting today, and is compatible with all generations of Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

(US) starting today, and is compatible with all generations of Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. AppleCare+® will be available for Apple TV, providing three years of technical support and additional hardware coverage, including unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection.

Customers can try out the new Apple TV 4K at an Apple Store and have their questions answered in person. Before their visit, customers are encouraged to check apple.com/retail for information on opening hours and available services at their chosen store.

For a limited time, eligible customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac® can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade® for free.

1. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support works with compatible content in supported apps. Not all content is available in 4K, 4K HDR, HDR10+, or Dolby Vision. 4K resolution requires a 4K-capable TV.

2. Accessing Dolby Atmos features requires Dolby Atmos-capable devices. Not all content is available in 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound or Dolby Atmos audio. Playback quality will depend on hardware and internet connection.

3. Siri is not available in all countries and regions.

4. Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+℠ require a subscription.

5. Some features will be available later this year with a tvOS update.

6. HomeKit Secure Video requires a supported iCloud+ plan and a home hub, such as Apple TV or HomePod mini.

7. Testing was done under the condition of streaming 4K movies played on Apple TV 4K with the Siri Remote from the Apple TV app.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom (www.apple.com/newsroom), or call Apple’s Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042.

© 2022 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, tvOS, Siri Remote, Apple TV+, iPhone, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple Watch, iPad, Apple Watch, Siri, AirPods, iCloud, SharePlay, FaceTime, HomeKit, Apple Store, AppleCare+, and Mac are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005810/en/