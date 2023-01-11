Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:23:56 2023-01-11 am EST
131.72 USD   +0.76%
10:11aMasimo Says US Judge Ruled Apple Infringed Its Pulse Oximeter Patent
MT
10:08aGlobal PC market seen to recover late 2023 - reports
RE
10:06aApple : Introducing Apple Business Connect
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple : Introducing Apple Business Connect

01/11/2023 | 10:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UPDATEJanuary 11, 2023
Introducing Apple Business Connect
The free tool allows businesses of all sizes to customize the way their information appears across Apple apps
Apple Business Connect is a new, free tool that allows businesses to customize their location place cards with beautiful images, key information, and special promotions.
Apple today introduced Apple Business Connect, a free tool that allows businesses of all sizes to claim their location place cards and customize the way key information appears to more than a billion Apple users across Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri, and other apps.
"We created Business Connect to provide Apple users around the world with the most accurate information for places to eat, shop, travel, and more," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services. "Apple Business Connect gives every business owner the tools they need to connect with customers more directly, and take more control over the way billions of people see and engage with their products and services every day."
Information in the Maps place card appears to more than a billion Apple users across Siri, Wallet, and Messages, and other apps.
Information in the Maps place card appears to more than a billion Apple users across Siri, Wallet, and Messages, and other apps.
Information in the Maps place card appears to more than a billion Apple users across Siri, Wallet, and Messages, and other apps.
  • previous
  • next
Improving Customer Engagement in Apple Maps
With Business Connect, businesses around the world can now directly manage their information in the interactive Apple Maps place card, including adding and updating photos and logos; inviting customers to take actions like ordering food or making a reservation directly from Maps; and presenting customers with special promotions.
Showcases, a new feature in the place card, helps businesses present customers with offers and incentives, like seasonal menu items, product discounts, and more. Businesses can easily update the Showcase section of their place card through Business Connect. Showcases are available to businesses in the US beginning today, and will be available to businesses globally in coming months.
Businesses can also provide customers with useful information by highlighting actions for them to take directly from the Maps place card, like ordering groceries via Instacart, making a hotel reservation through Booking.com, or reserving a spot for dinner with OpenTable, and more, with just a tap.
With Business Connect, businesses can present customers with offers and incentives and highlight actions for them to take directly from the Maps place card.
With Business Connect, businesses can present customers with offers and incentives and highlight actions for them to take directly from the Maps place card.
  • previous
  • next
Registering for Business Connect
Business owners can use their existing Apple ID - or create a new Apple ID - to register for Business Connect at the self-service website from any desktop or laptop computer. Once a business has logged in and Apple has verified their business, they can claim their location(s) and begin updating and personalizing their place card, all for free.
For businesses with many locations, Business Connect includes Business Connect API to easily deliver accurate, up-to-date information to Maps at scale through listing management agencies such as Reputation, Rio SEO, SOCi, Uberall, and Yext.
Business owners can easily register for Business Connect at the self-service website and begin customizing their presence across Apple apps.
Apple Tools for Small Businesses
Apple designed Business Connect with small businesses in mind, offering them the same access and ability to customize their digital presence as global brands. Business Connect complements other Apple services designed to help small businesses grow and reach customers, including Tap to Pay on iPhone - which enables businesses to seamlessly and securely accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets through a simple tap to their iPhone - and Business Essentials, a subscription that brings together device management, 24/7 support, and cloud storage.
Share article

  • Text of this article

    January 11, 2023

    UPDATE

    Introducing Apple Business Connect

    The free tool allows businesses of all sizes to customize the way their information appears across Apple apps

    Apple today introduced Apple Business Connect, a free tool that allows businesses of all sizes to claim their location place cards and customize the way key information appears to more than a billion Apple users across Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri, and other apps.

    "We created Business Connect to provide Apple users around the world with the most accurate information for places to eat, shop, travel, and more," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services. "Apple Business Connect gives every business owner the tools they need to connect with customers more directly, and take more control over the way billions of people see and engage with their products and services every day."

    Improving Customer Engagement in Apple Maps

    With Business Connect, businesses around the world can now directly manage their information in the interactive Apple Maps place card, including adding and updating photos and logos; inviting customers to take actions like ordering food or making a reservation directly from Maps; and presenting customers with special promotions.

    Showcases, a new feature in the place card, helps businesses present customers with offers and incentives, like seasonal menu items, product discounts, and more. Businesses can easily update the Showcase section of their place card through Business Connect. Showcases are available to businesses in the US beginning today, and will be available to businesses globally in coming months.

    Businesses can also provide customers with useful information by highlighting actions for them to take directly from the Maps place card, like ordering groceries via Instacart, making a hotel reservation through Booking.com, or reserving a spot for dinner with OpenTable, and more, with just a tap.

    Registering for Business Connect

    Business owners can use their existing Apple ID - or create a new Apple ID - to register for Business Connect at the self-service website from any desktop or laptop computer. Once a business has logged in and Apple has verified their business, they can claim their location(s) and begin updating and personalizing their place card, all for free.

    For businesses with many locations, Business Connect includes Business Connect API to easily deliver accurate, up-to-date information to Maps at scale through listing management agencies such as Reputation, Rio SEO, SOCi, Uberall, and Yext.

    Apple Tools for Small Businesses

    Apple designed Business Connect with small businesses in mind, offering them the same access and ability to customize their digital presence as global brands. Business Connect complements other Apple services designed to help small businesses grow and reach customers, including Tap to Pay on iPhone - which enables businesses to seamlessly and securely accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets through a simple tap to their iPhone - and Business Essentials, a subscription that brings together device management, 24/7 support, and cloud storage.

    Press Contacts

    Julia Schechter

    Apple

    ja_schechter@apple.com

    Fay Sliger

    Apple

    fsliger@apple.com

    (669) 227-0877

    Apple Media Helpline

    media.help@apple.com

    (408) 974-2042

    Copy text

  • Images in this article

Press Contacts

Julia Schechter

Apple

ja_schechter@apple.com

Fay Sliger

Apple

fsliger@apple.com

(669) 227-0877

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

Attachments

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 15:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about APPLE INC.
10:11aMasimo Says US Judge Ruled Apple Infringed Its Pulse Oximeter Patent
MT
10:08aGlobal PC market seen to recover late 2023 - reports
RE
10:06aApple : Introducing Apple Business Connect
PU
09:32aAmazon's, Apple's Chip Supplier Skyworks Struggles to Get UK Trademark for Business Aft..
MT
09:30aThe bulls are back in town
MS
09:23aExplainer-Why U.S. flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
RE
09:06aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Wednesday
MT
08:14aApple Said to Start Making In-House Displays Next Year in Shift Away From Samsung, LG
MT
07:56aFresh Inflation Data Eyed as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Rise Pre-Bell Wednes..
MT
07:36aBarclays Adjusts Apple's Price Target to $133 From $144, Maintains Equal Weight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 405 B - -
Net income 2023 97 485 M - -
Net cash 2023 58 084 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,1x
Yield 2023 0,74%
Capitalization 2 080 B 2 080 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,99x
EV / Sales 2024 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 130,73 $
Average target price 169,39 $
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.0.17%2 079 668
XIAOMI CORPORATION9.51%38 245
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD6.09%10 257
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.39%9 207
DZS INC.4.42%408
RTX A/S3.90%145